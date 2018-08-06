I told myself PV Sindhu is leading, I have to fight, says Carolina Marin

Sindhu is getting painfully accustomed to defeats in the final. (Source: AP) Sindhu is getting painfully accustomed to defeats in the final. (Source: AP)

Carolina Marin squashed PV Sindhu’s world title hopes, and then just in case the world had forgotten she’d won her third title, went to the media interaction, to spell out details of her destruction. Excerpts:

How does it feel to win the title again?

I feel very happy. I have so many emotions – I can’t describe. I’ve been waiting for this moment a long time, preparing long time. I didn’t believe what I’ve done this week. It’s good to be the first woman to win three Worlds. Of course without my team, it’s impossible. First to believe myself to be back, and to believe about the player who wanted these titles so many years ago.

Are you playing the best badminton of your career?

I feel for example my match against Saina – it was one of the best matches of my career. But it’s not about how I played, it’s about how I prepared for the game against Saina. It’s about how I felt on court against her. It’s about how I showed her on court that I want to beat her.

Today Sindhu—of course to beat her in the final is always special. Sometimes you are nervous because you think in the middle. I believed myself during the game. I told myself she was leading, I have to fight. I have to show that she can’t beat me today. Second game I wanted to show her I really wanted to win the game.

What are you targeting next?

It’s impossible to be on top every time. Sometimes a player has to go down and come back. I feel strong, confident about winning tournaments. Next, I want to celebrate with my team today, tomorrow with my family. Then enjoy my holiday. Next target can’t be to be top at No1.

