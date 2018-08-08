I didn’t lose gold, I won silver: PV Sindhu slams critics

PV Sindhu won the silver medal at the BWF World Championships in Nanjing. (Source: AP) PV Sindhu won the silver medal at the BWF World Championships in Nanjing. (Source: AP)

PV Sindhu on Wednesday shared her happiness on winning second consecutive silver at the BWF World Championships and slammed her critics by saying that her silver sparkles. She added that she didn’t lose the gold but won the silver medal.

Sindhu lost the World Championship final to Spain’s Carolina Marin on Sunday, her third major final defeat. She had lost the Worlds final last year and the title clash of the 2016 Rio Olympics. She also finished runner-up in the Superseries Finals in Dubai last year.

However, the star shuttler on Wednesday celebrated her consistent success and promised that her gold shall come soon. She shared her winning pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Never give up, never give in, and when the upper hand is ours, may we have the ability to handle the win with the dignity that we absorbed the loss” – dough Williams. It brings me immense amount of pleasure to bring back the silver consecutively 2nd year in the BWF world championships. I didn’t lose the gold, I won the silver and I can proudly say my silver sparkles.”

“It was indeed a wonderfull week in Nanjing, inspite of losing in the finals I had some great matches. I have been really happy about my consistent performance over the rankings. I believe that patience and persistence make unbeatable combination for success, hence have complete faith that my gold shall come soon!! It’s amazing how I have received so much love and support from people all around the world, and that keeps me going!”

Thanking her team, she further said, “And finally I want to thank my amazing team, who have stood by me like a pillar throughout the tournament and also thanks to all my sponsors whose been supporting me and a special thanks to my Physio who has always been waiting to treat me and take care of me when ever I want to and always being there for me. And finally thanks to all my coaches who helped me in and out and also been so kind always.”

Rohan Bopanna and Prakash Padukone also came to her support and praised the Indian shuttler for her persistence. Bopanna on Monday tweeted, “Badminton World Championships: PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin in final settles for silver again’ How about instead of this headline it be: ‘yet another consistent performance by Sindhu at the World Championships which shows her peaking at big events.'”

What we do today can improve all our thoughts tomorrow. #justmythought #PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/vKjd9VPdGp — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) 6 August 2018

He added, “While covering news, keep in mind the sentiment of a sports person who themselves are far from ecstatic to lose in the finals. If anything it already is more frustrating to lose to further be discredited.”

