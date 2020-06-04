Hyderabad Open badminton cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Hyderabad Open was scheduled to be held from August 11 to 16. (Source: File) Hyderabad Open was scheduled to be held from August 11 to 16. (Source: File)

The Hyderabad Open badminton tournament, scheduled to be held from August 11 to 16, was on Thursday cancelled by the world body BWF in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“BWF and Badminton Association of India have agreed to cancel the Hyderabad Open 2020 (11-16 August) – a Super 100 on the BWF Tour,” the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a statement.

The event was part of the BWF’s revised calendar to restart the sport after the pandemic-forced cancellations since March.

BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said: “Circumstances have and will continue to change in certain countries and territories and therefore BWF may be required to make further updates to the status of tournaments as and when necessary.”

Ashwini, Lakshya return to training as badminton resumes after coronavirus hiatus

Top shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa and Lakshya Sen are among 20-odd Indian players who have started training at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) in Bengaluru as the sport took its first step towards resumption after the COVID-19 hiatus.

Confined to their homes for more than two months due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the health crisis, the shuttlers started training at PPBA after the Sports Authority of India (SAI) laid down rules for resumption of training late last month.

“Some top national players have been training for last two weeks here. We have 16 courts spread out and about 20 India players are currently practising here. We have separate timings and sessions,” Vimal Kumar, head coach and director, PPBA told PTI.

“Most of the trainees out of the total 65 are currently not in the city but they are very keen to come and start training,” he added.

Vimal said training is optional at this stage.

“We have sent out a mail that they should come in batches of 6 or 10 as they have to go through two weeks of home quarantine.

“People coming from Maharashtra need to go through institutional quarantine so we have asked them to avoid that. We are not forcing anyone to come.”

The players who are currently training include doubles exponent Ashwini, a three-time Commonwealth Games medallist, former world no 13 Ajay Jayaram, and Lakshya, who had a stellar season with five titles last year.

