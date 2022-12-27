scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

HS Prannoy regains career-best world no. 8 rankings

Among others, Lakshya Sen remained static at world number seven, while Kidambi Srikanth lost a place to be at the 12th position.

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy regained his career-best number eight position in the latest BWF world rankings. (FILE)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy regained his career-best number eight position in the latest BWF world rankings issued on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old from Kerala, who has been in good form this year, had achieved the number eight ranking in 2018 for the first time before slipping to 34 in 2019.

However, some memorable performances in the season, including the Thomas Cup win, seven quarterfinals, two semifinals and a runner-up finish at the Swiss Open, saw him rise like a phoenix in 2022.

He couldn’t win an individual title but played a pivotal role in the Indian team’s historic Thomas Cup win in Bangkok. His consistency earned him a place in the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals and a nomination for the BWF Player of the year award.

Among others, Lakshya Sen remained static at world number seven, while Kidambi Srikanth lost a place to be at the 12th position.

Out of action since her Commonwealth Games triumph, double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu slipped a place to world number seven in women’s singles, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were steady at number five.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The fast-rising pairing of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila gained three places to be world number 21, while women’s doubles combination of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, which had won a bronze in Birmingham CWG, climbed a place to world number 17.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...

In mixed doubles, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also moved two places to achieve the 18th spot.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 12:00:27 pm
Next Story

New York Congressman-elect says he lied about work and college history

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 27: Latest News
close