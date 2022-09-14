HS Prannoy marries partner Swetha Rachel Thomas

Swashbuckling Indian Badminton player HS Prannoy got married to his long-time partner Swetha Rachel Thomas on Wednesday. Thomas is a fashion content creator professional who born in Kuwait and has been working in Bangalore for the last few years.

Prannoy posted pictures of the wedding on his Twitter handle and wrote, “D Day #justmarried”.

On Tuesday, Prannoy had climbed two places to reach the world number 16 in the latest BWF World Ranking.

Prannoy, who reached back-to-back quarterfinals at the World Championships and Japan Open Super 750, now has 64,330 points after participating in 33 tournaments.

The 30-year-old Indian had recently become the top player in men’s singles in the ‘Race to Guangzhou’, which decides the qualifiers for the season-ending BWF World Tour Final.