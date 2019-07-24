Toggle Menu
HS Prannoy beats Kidambi Srikanth in first round of Japan Open, Sameer Verma out

HS Prannoy defeated Kidambi Srikanth by 13-21. 21-11, 22-20 (File photo/ Source: PTI)

HS Prannoy lost the first game but then fought back in the next two to defeat Kidambi Srikanth in the first round of the Japan Open Wednesday. Prannoy won the match 13-21, 21-11, 22-20.

Prannoy, who’s ranked 34, went into the match trailing 4-1 in the head-to-head record against world number 10 Srikanth.

After losing the first game 13-21, Prannoy came back strongly to win the second game 21-11.

The third game was closely fought and despite Srikanth saving two match points, Prannoy won it 22-20.

 

Denmark’s Anders Antonsen defeated India’s Sameer Verma in their first round match 21-17, 21-12.

In the doubles, Indian pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Reddy N Sikki were defeated by Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiaong 11-21, 14-21.

