HS Prannoy down with dengue, set to miss upcoming China, Korea Open

HS Prannoy confirmed that he “would be out of action for unpredictable days after being diagnosed with dengue” and he would be missing the upcoming China and Korea Opens on Monday.

Quick update- Would be out of action for unpredictable days after being diagnosed with dengue. Will not be a part of Indian team for China and Korea open next week. Hopefully can get back to good health ASAP. 2019 Year oru reksha Illa mone 😒 #nallabesttime — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) September 9, 2019

He tweeted out mentioning a “quick update” about his health and concluded with a rather sarcastic tone mentioning how 2019 has not been kind to him. He even used the hashtag “#nallabesttime” ironically, which is indicative of him having a great time.

Advertising

Ever since last August, he has been plagued with various health issues, mostly pertaining to his gut and even breathing. To regain fitness, he has had to make lifestyle changes to better his digestion, sleep and recovery. His previous problems included the agony of feeling hungry and full at the same time, and how he could even feel the food coming up his food pipe while practicing his game.

Now, because of being afflicted with dengue, he will first miss the 2019 China Open, which will be held at Changzhou, Jiangsu from September 17 to September 22. Following it is the 2019 Korea Open, which will be held at Incheon, South Korea from September 24 to September 29.

The Indian shuttler had bagged the headlines last month after he had caused the biggest upset in the BWF World Championships in Basel, after defeating five-time champions Lin Dan. He had turned out victorious after winning besting Dan by 21-11, 13-21, 21-7 in 62 minutes.

Advertising

Up against the World No. 1, Kento Momota, the 27-year-old fell to defeat in the third round.

India has been on a high ever since PV Sindhu won the gold and B. Sai Praneeth won the bronze at the recently concluded BWF World Championships, and they would look to win the upcoming tournaments in the absence of the Hyderabad-born shuttler.