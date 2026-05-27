Prannoy turns table on World No 5 Jonatan Christie for first win over him since 2021

The 33-year-old World No 35 overcomes first set deficit to win 10-21, 21-12, 21-18, after being 16-18 down in decider.

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readMay 27, 2026 04:35 PM IST
Prannoy defeated the Indonesian 10-21, 21-12, 21-18 with a typical Prannoying-playbook at the Super 750 Singapore Open. (Badminton Photo)Prannoy defeated the Indonesian 10-21, 21-12, 21-18 with a typical Prannoying-playbook at the Super 750 Singapore Open. (Badminton Photo)
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HS Prannoy hadn’t defeated Top 5 regular, Indonesian Jonatan Christie since January of 2021. In fact he had only one win to show from his last 8 matches against the consistent Jojo since 2018. But top players – Jojo is World No 5 currently – have always known how dangerous the 33-year-old Indian can be. On Wednesday he defeated the Indonesian 10-21, 21-12, 21-18 with a typical Prannoying-playbook at the Super 750 Singapore Open.

In the Singapore Indoor Stadium which commentators call the ‘Hairdryer arena’ because of its bellicose drift, that maddens the shuttle flight, Prannoy showed what complete, cerebral badminton can be. His ranking hovers close to his age these days, it’s No 35 this week. But the double-medallist from Thomas Cups, who has medals at World Championships, Asian Games, Asian Championships and the Malaysia Masters, took out Christie with a mix of psychological pressure and supreme racquet skills.

It tends to get overlooked because Kidambi Srikanth’s game was so elegant and Lakshya Sen’s style is so electric, that Prannoy was one of India’s earliest World Junior Championships medallists. He found even more renown because he pulled off Taufik Hidayat’s backhand smash with some proficiency. ‘Backhand beast’ was alliterative.

But Wednesday was about just how prolific Prannoy can be with other backhand strokes, not just the sensational looking smash. His first point itself had Prannoy scurrying to the net, poised to play a backhand push that ought to have gone cross – sending Jojo turning in that direction, but the shuttle went straight. It’s a stroke that helped him beat Viktor Axelsen at his last World Championships. Only Prannoy could think of playing it first-up. Jojo was immediately jittery.

Prannoy in action on Wednesday. (Badminton Photo) Prannoy in action on Wednesday. (Badminton Photo)

Still, the Indonesian is a Top 5 staple for a reason. Equally an all-court player, he doesn’t get fazed, and has the counters to anything opponents throw at him. So, Jojo calmly collected the first set 21-10. MS Dhoni’s late charges in chases have many a fan in Indian badminton. But Prannoy really mixes Ali’s rope-a-dope with Djokovic’s fifth set resurrections quite routinely. Losing the first set to get a drift of the court – literally in that hyper-gravity wind chamber of Singapore, was the start of pure theatre in Round 1.

The backhand operated at all lengths. In the second set, Prannoy established an easy lead getting to 13-9 with a low pickup across host body, sending it arching over the net. A top view parabolic model of his loopy controlled strokes would resemble thise fancy south east Asian cities with flyovers ctisscrossing each other at different heights, when Tiger economies were still a new thing. But Prannoy’s variation is literally those flighted shuttles that boggle mid-air.

He raised the lead to 15-10 in the second set, with a gentle backhand flick that curved for a drop close to the net. It is very difficult to confuse Jojo, is one of the better anticipators on the circuit, but a fit Prannoy did it repeatedly to take the second 21-12. Having pushed the decider, he got into the third, with a totally different game mode: he cut all the air on the shuttle, and switched to flat fasts.

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Controlling the drift and taming the shuttle in gusty conditions involves the ability to change your game every few minutes. This isn’t just Plan B, but C, D, E, accounting for side drift, change of ends, and general theme of keeping opponents guessing.

Prannoy continuously fell back, but by the end of it, Jojo would’ve prayed to not take the lead, because the Indian’s response was scalding. 9-10 down, he played yet another low block from the backhand that skimmed the line. It is impossible to nail those unless your shuttle control is honed for years.

Down 14-15, Prannoy simply upped the gear, knowing Jojo would come under pressure and used short smashes striking from high to mess with his defense. Still, the Indonesian pulled things back and took a 18-16 lead.

Many a rival have regretted believing an ageing, tired, visibly panting Prannoy will wilt from 3 points away from their wins. He doesn’t.

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He tugged back the shuttle, as if he had it on a leash, completely boggling Jojo in the next 4 points to upturn it to a 20-16 lead. Body smashes angled into the Indonesian had done the trick too – cramping his defense is the shot quality Prannoy possesses.

But after the fast almost-doubles like exchanges, with two match points, Prannoy brought out the swaggering smash – full-blooded, forehand crosscourt, burying Jojo’s hopes. Then he roared – avenging the Swiss Open title Jojo had cost him.

Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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