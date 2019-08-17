Performance is least considered in our country: HS Prannoy after Arjuna Award nomination snub

Hours after being snubbed from Arjuna Awards nominations, HS Prannoy slammed the 12-member selection panel and stated that “performance is least considered in our country.” The Indian shuttler in a tweet also claimed that if players want their name in the nomination list, then they should have strong backing from influential people.

Advertising

“If you ever want your name in the Awards list, make sure you have people who will get your name to the list. Performance is least considered in our country. Sad state of our county but can’t help it. Let go and just play until you can,” Prannoy tweeted.

If you ever want your name in the Awards list , make sure you have people who will get your name to the list. Performance is least considered in our country. Sad state of our county but can’t help it. Let go and just play until you can. #arjunaawards — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) August 17, 2019

He also lamented about the fact that only two badminton players could find their names in the nomination list. B Sai Praneeth and Pramod Bhagat, who represents India in para-badminton, are the only two players among the 19 that were listed in the nominations for Arjuna Awards.

Buddy can you count the number of indian men badminton players who have been in top 10 in the world? Only a handful.. He deserved it for his recent performances.. — Paraa (@paraa_desi) August 17, 2019

Ah not enough !! Not upto the mark according to committee ?? — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) August 17, 2019

After bowing out early in recent Thailand and Japan Opens, the shuttler would hope to bag his first major title at the upcoming, BWF World Championships, which starts from Monday.

After bowing out in three quarterfinals in the year, a lot will be expected from Prannoy to overturn his poor show at the world arena. In his last stint in the Hyderabad Open, the World No 31 lost against a low-ranked Jia Wei Tan casting serious doubt about Prannoy’s composure at the big events.

List of Sportspersons nominated for Arjuna Awards:

Tajinder Pal Singh Toor (athletics), Mohammed Anas Yahiya (athletics), S Bhaskaran (bodybuilding), Sonia Lather (boxing), Ravindra Jadeja (cricket), Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (hockey), Ajay Thakur (kabaddi), Gaurav Singh Gill (motorsports), Pramod Bhagat (para sports-badminton), Anjum Moudgil (shooting), Harmeet Rajul Desai (table tennis), Pooja Dhanda (wrestling), Fouaad Mirza (equestrian), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (football), Poonam Yadav (cricket), Swapna Burman (athletics), Sundar Singh Gurjar (para sports-athletics), Bhamidipati Sai Praneeth (badminton), Simran Singh Shergill (polo)