How Tanisha Crasto – Dhruv Kapila bond despite disagreeing on…Matcha

They might be overshadowed by India’s singles stars and the more successful doubles in Sarwik-Chirag. But India’s top ranked mixed doubles Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila are trying to find stability even when things get spiky and difficult on court.

This includes Dhruv professing his love for the Japanese drink Matcha, while Tanisha crinkles her nose at the beverage. “It tastes like grass!” she declares. They completed a 30-minute 21-11, 21-11 saunter over Macau’s Chong-Chi anyway, to get their World Championships campaign underway.

For the fiery pairing that struck consistency around 2024 but had gone off the boil after the last World’s, where they made quarters on an impressive debut, off-court practices have forged a stronger bond. Coach Tan Kim Her insists on pairings working on ironing out creases of habit, away from the field of play. “We have been analysing matches together which gives us more clarity,” Tanisha says.