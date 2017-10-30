Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy have good technique, are becoming better: Former world champion Hariyanto Arbi

Hariyanto Arbi of Indonesia interacts with players in Chandigarh. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh) Hariyanto Arbi of Indonesia interacts with players in Chandigarh. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

Before the finals of various categories during the SPSC badminton Cup at Sector 43 Sports complex badminton hall, former world champion Hariyanto Arbi of Indonesia was surrounded by 50-odd fans for autographs and selfies. It has been more than two decades since Arbi won the world title in Lausanne, Switzerland but the 45-year-old badminton player still draws attention in India and the two-time All England champion shared his views about Indian badminton.

“Indian players like Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy are becoming better day by day and their performance is going up at the international level. Their technique is good and they have strong basics and their strength has been good strokeplay. And that is what showing in Srikanth’s form… He reached five out of ten Super Series finals this year. The competition is tight and the key is to train harder. Playing in Super series finals and winning will boost Srikanth’s confidence and if he continues this way, he can win a Olympic medal,” said Arbi, who was in the city Sunday.

Having won the All-England Badminton Championships singles’ title in 1993 and 1994, Arbi was among world’s top-ranked players in the 1990’s along with fellow players Ardy Wiranata and Joko Suprianto and also featured in Indonesia’s title wins in the Thomas Cup in 1994, 1996 and 1998. Arbi also won the India Open title in 1997 with a win over Pullela Gopichand in the final and the Indonesian rates Gopichand highly.

“When I won the India Open, Gopichand was in his initial days in his career and later won the All England Championships. As a coach, he has worked hard and it shows in the performance of players such as P V Sindhu and Srikanth. Indonesian coach Mulyo Handoyo was recently hired as India’s singles coach and his presence too will help Indian players,” said Arbi.

He says the club culture in Indonesia helped the country to become apowerhouse in badminton and Indian players too have the skill to dominate world badminton for long. “When we played, there were 2-3 world champions who would play in the nationals and we would also compete against each other at the club level. And it helped to improve our game. Now there are different leagues and it helps the players to play against some of the world’s best,” said Arbi, who now runs a sports equipment company.

