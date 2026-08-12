Next jump-smash star Hariharan: Raised on borrowed shuttles, unpaid loans

His travel-agent father booked tickets for a living, but the son was reluctant to ask because of a cash crunch

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readAug 12, 2026 06:13 PM IST
Hariharan (left) will make his India debut in men's doubles at the Delhi World Championships this weekHariharan (left) will make his India debut in men's doubles at the Delhi World Championships this week. (BAI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Hariharan will make his India debut in men’s doubles at the Delhi World Championships this week. Coach Pullela Gopichand calls him “world class,” and the natural big jump smash has coaches drawing comparisons to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy himself. His rise to the upper echelons of doubles was despite hardship.

His father, Amsakarunan, spent his working life booking flight tickets worth lakhs for other people, first at a travel agency in Singapore, then back home in Mannargudi, Thiruvarur district. But when it came to his own son’s tournaments, criss-crossing India in back-to-back weeks, Hari remembers hesitating every time before asking him to book a ticket.

“Junior tournaments happened one after another, so two-day train journeys weren’t possible. But our finances were not great for expensive flight tickets,” 23-year-old Hari recalls.

But the climb to the top tier almost didn’t happen, till Satwik himself convinced him to shift to Hyderabad, where he is now India’s No.2 pair with MR Arjun.

“To ask my father for Rs 40,000 to play 3-4 tournaments used to be tough, though he always managed something. But if I lost in first round, I’d feel guilty to ask him for next, so I’d skip meets,” the 22-year-old recalls.

Hariharan (right) will make his India debut in men's doubles at the Delhi World Championships this week. Hariharan (right) will make his India debut in men’s doubles at the Delhi World Championships this week. (BAI)

His older sister Deepika first started out in the sport at school in Mannargudi. She would focus on studies, where she now pursues computer science, prioritising Hari’s fast-rising career as his attacking style got coaches anticipating big things.

“There are unpaid bank loans still from back then because badminton equipment and travel is expensive. But our father could see Hari was talented. He was determined to see him do well,” she says.

Story continues below this ad

The family would collect old shuttles, and Tamil Nadu seniors and benevolent coaches like Mannargudi Suthakar in Tanjore, Nandakumar at Kamala Subramanian school and later Mahendran Radha in Coimbatore chipped in with jerseys and shoes. But it all began on outdoor cement courts with plastic shuttles.

“Feather shuttles were too much initially so we learnt to control plastic shuttles. Shoes, I needed to stitch them repeatedly. But the travel was the biggest expense because you finished Friday-Saturday and next meet started on Monday. My father insisted I go all out. He loves sport,” he says.

Managing grief

Amsakarunan doesn’t really understand badminton’s Super 750, Super 1000 hierarchy, and his late wife, Hari’s mother, didn’t quite know badminton, only that her children enjoyed the sport. “After she passed away from illness (6 years ago), I was very sad and angry. I used badminton to focus on something because I would break down suddenly. I pushed very hard in practice in those 2 years,” Hari recalls of managing his grief.

The smash, registered at 470kph+ at one international tournament, had an interesting story. His badminton itself had started as a trick his father conjured to ensure he reached school at 9.30 a.m. “I would wake up at 9 to reach school. I was an average student and never liked studying or school. So my father decided to put me in badminton session which began at 7 a.m,” he recalls. Naturally, he awoke at 6.30 only. But at least reached school on time.

Story continues below this ad

An Under-17 national title with another talented TN partner, Ruban Rethinasabapathi, shifted something within him. “I knew this is what I wanted to do. Local sponsorships started coming in. But it’s only when I met Satwik-Chirag at the Nationals and he said, ‘You come to Hyderabad. Don’t worry. You are my brother’ that I decided to move. They are both superb not just on court, but off it in guiding youngsters. They talk in a way that you start thinking you are good too,” he says.

Also Read | India Open badminton: MR Arjun seeks a turnaround in fortunes, with a younger, fiery partner in Hariharan beating fancied Malaysians

While he grew up borrowing smartphones to watch videos of Lee Chong Wei in singles, the jump smash took shape. “In juniors you throw yourself around with speed never fearing injury. But when I shifted to doubles and to Hyderabad I learnt to be technical in jumps and not careless. Satwik-Chirag are my role models, but I also admire Kevin (Sanjay Sukamuljo) and Marcus (Gideon), because they were also not so tall like me,” he says of the famous Indonesian Minions.

Deepika says Hari now returns to Mannargudi for only one day every year. “Travelling to here takes him two days. His sweets eating is restricted but he stays disciplined, except for once a year chakkara pongal,” she says. They make it a point to serve him his favourite sweet Pongal, cooked in a traditional brass vessel.

A livewire on court, Hari explodes on the backcourt and is set up by the canny Arjun. His base fitness is also thanks to his father. “He was an amateur athlete. And just for fitness he would make me do road runs timed at 30 minutes,” he remembers. His jump and run combo and endurance is also down to those morning road runs. “Things are OK now,” he says. The runway has smoothened out. Now, a takeoff is awaited at the World Championships.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments