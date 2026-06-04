‘Explosive, fearless, world-class’: Gopichand on doubles talent Hariharan

After being combined by Coach Tan Kim Her, MR Arjun and Hari reach quarterfinals of the Indonesian Super 1000, with a 16-21, 21-15, 21-19 win over Malaysian Tan-Kang

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readJun 4, 2026 09:13 PM IST
Hariharan Amsakarunan Gopichand Doubles BadmintonMR Arjun (right) and Hariharan Amsakarunan (left) in action. (BAI Photo/File)
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India’s Malaysian doubles coach Tan Kim Her has a talent for Kintsugi – the age-old Japanese art of patching precious things back, with powdered gold.

After Satwik-Chirag, he is now beginning to make things click for India’s second best doubles pairing of MR Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan. Having paired them together with yet another inspiring call at the Hyderabad Gopichand academy, Tan is now in charge of yet another potentially massive talent in Hariharan.

“Hari is very explosive and strong from the back court, and combines well with Arjun’s experience,” national head coach Pullela Gopichand says. “Not only does he have the power and gamesense, he has the quality to back it up on court. He has a lot of energy from the back of the court and is fearless,” he adds. Are we looking at the next big thing in doubles? “He is world-class,” Gopichand simply states.

Reaching their first ever quarterfinals of the Super 1000 Indonesia Open, Arjun-Hari scored a gutsy 16-21, 21-15, 21-19 win over Malaysian World No 23 Aaron Tai and Kang Khai Xing, kept India rolling into Friday, a week after Satwik-Chirag won at Singapore.

Coach Tan has been tweaking Indian techniques and torpedoeing opponents ever since Jwala Gutta-Ashwini Ponappa. Before he left for Japan to work with Park Joo bong, he had paired off Satwik and Chirag to great success. He returned to India after Paris, and set about his badminton kintsugi project. When bringing Satwik-Chirag together, the man left behind was MR Arjun.

The 30-year-old from Kochi spent a considerable time tending to injuries and picking the pieces of a career that hinges on a partner. After Chirag, his pairing with Dhruv Kapila hadn’t quite taken off. But Tan saw great potential in him combining with young Hariharan Amsakarunan.

Hari’s pairing with Ruben Rethinasabapathi however had to be broken, to put his vision of a combined style to effect. Even as coach Tan propped up confidence of Satwik-Chirag and got Tanisha-Dhruv to a fairly good level, the MD2 needed patching back.

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Hariharan came from Mannargudi, Thiruvarur, where his father worked in the transport sector around the rajagopuram temple economy. The finances were not much, but Hari’s sister Deepika played badminton. “He also started in 6th standard. He always had a very good smash,” she says. He would move to Coimbatore subsequently for 3 years, before being picked for the Gopichand Academy.

Arjun confirms that Coach Tan saw an opportunity straight away as they were paired together last year, and worked their way up to World No 30.

Cut to summer of 2026. After medalling alongside the Thomas Cup bronze winning team, the pair were back on the Tour in Singapore. The Malaysian junior World champions, considered wonder kids, had defeated the Indians at Syed Modi last winter. But Tan was determined to equip them with knowledge against the Malaysians.

Also Read | Sindhu, Arjun-Hariharan make Round 2 at Indonesia

Arjun even sat on the coaching chair last week, as Satwik-Chirag pulled out a win against the spirited young pair. “I sat with coach Tan for the Satwik-Chirag game, so we knew what toexpect,” Arjun told the BWF. Having lost the first set after a spurt of errors, the Indians pulled things back nicely.

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“Coach Tan helped us to deal with their spin serve receivings. We had lost to them because of that at Lucknow. Usually one player has the spin serve. Here both of them have it. So they get a continuous stream of points,” Arjun added.

Even when things went into the decider and the Indians trailed 6-11, Arjun says he sensed an opening once sides changed and they got onto the slower end. Though he was personally struggling with his rhythm and poking at the serve, Tan told them to stick it out and stay sturdy. “He told us not to leave the net,” he added. The dribbles turned into acute brushing affairs, as the Indians didn’t back off.

Hari who is considered a future hit because he can play the flat-fast rallies, has a fearless clean defense and jump smashes with aplomb operating in a L shape of the left, said he felt under pressure but the senior Arjun brought composure. “It was a drive-drive game in the end, but we were catching up which put pressure on them,” he told BWF. From 12-16, the Indians made it to 16-16. At 14-16, Hari charged forward for a backhand tap scythe.

On match point, Arjun went after Kang pinning him back, and then in a classic 1-2 Hari finished with a smash kill of his own to Kang.

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Just like that, with Coach Tan’s foresight, India had a second men’s doubles pairing at Indonesia Super 1000. “We just wanted to hold our nerves in the first 3 strokes. We knew if we execute that we had a chance,” Arjun told The Indian Express. The dreaded spin-serve was neutralized too, in a span of a famous May-June week.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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