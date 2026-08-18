Golden point in Badminton: How did Indian mixed doubles duo lose in Worlds

Indian mixed doubles pair of Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh lost a 71-minute thriller to Emre Sonmez and Yasmeen Bektas 21-16, 29-30, 22-24.

Despite winning the first game easily, the Indian pair lost the second game in golden point and couldn’t close the match in the decider.

What is Golden Point?

This is the first instance of a game going into golden point at the ongoing edition of BWF World Championships in Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

The Indian pair was neck-to-neck with the Turkish pair in the second game with both pairs winning points alternatively throughout the game.

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