German Open Live Streaming: When and where to watch Viktor Axelsen vs Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy in quarters action

German Open Live Streaming: Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen have progressed to the men’s singles quarterfinals of the ongoing German Open while Indian men’s doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala will also be in action in their last-eight round.

World championships silver medallist Srikanth, who is seeded eighth here, prevailed 21-16 21-23 21-18 over China’s Lu Guang Zu in a second round match to set up a clash with Olympic champion and top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, who beat France’s Toma Junior Popov 21-17 21-10 in another match.

Prannoy, a former world no 8, also dished out a gritty performance to outwit Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu 21-19 24-22 in a thrilling contest. He will now square off against fellow Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen, who defeated Indonesia’s fourth seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting to reach the last-eight.

In men’s doubles, the pairing of Krishna and Vishnuvardhan registered a 23-21 16-21 21-14 win over compatriots Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek K in an hour and three minutes.

The seventh seeded Sindhu, a 2019 World Champion and two-time Olympic medallist, however, suffered a shock 14-21 21-15 14-21 loss against China’s Zhang Yi Man in 55 minutes in the women’s singles second round. London bronze winner Saina, who has been struggling with fitness issues, also proved no match against eighth seeded Thai Ratchanok Intanon, going down 10-21 15-21 in a lop-sided contest.

Expected start time of German Open quarters on Friday:

Viktor Axelsen vs Kidambi Srikanth: 7.30 IST (3 pm local)

Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy: 7.40 IST (3.10 pm local)

Krishna Prasad Garaga, Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs He Ji Ting, Zhou Hao Dong: 9.05 pm IST (4.35 pm local)

Where to watch German Open 2022 on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the German Open 2022 LIVE on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 2 HD from March 8.

Where to watch German Open 2022 live streaming?

LIVE Streaming of the German Open 2022 is available on Hotstar.