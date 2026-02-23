German Open Super 300: Kidambi Srikanth, Tanvi Sharma to lead Indian challenge; Where to watch

After a disappointing show at the Badminton Asia Team Championships, Indian shuttlers will return to action at the German Open Super 300 tournament starting on Tuesday.
Former World number one Kidambi Srikanth and World Junior Championships silver medallist Tanvi Sharma will headline the Indian challenge at the event.
Srikanth, who is trying for a comeback to the top 30, will look to improve his rankings further after promising start to the season. Despite slipping to world number 82 last season, Srikanth made a comeback with runner-up finishes at Malaysia Masters Super 500 and Syed Modi International Super 300. He will open his campaign against a qualifier.
In women’s singles, 16-year-old Tanvi will face Malaysia’s Wong Ling Ching in the opening round. Tanvi also had a promising start to the season where she came up with solid performances against World number two Wang Zhi Yi at the India Open and World number 12 Tomoka Miyazaki at the Indonesia Masters. She also stunned world number 17 Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the Asia Badminton Team Championships.
Another Indian to look out for in women’s singles will be Malvika Bansod. The world number 51 is playing her sixth tournament of the year after returning from a significant knee injury. She will take on Denmark’s Line Kjaersfeldt in the opening round.
Kiran George, Aakarshit Kashyap, Isharani Baruah, Tasnim Mir, Tharun Mannepalli, and Shikha Gautam-Ashwini Bhar will be other Indians who will be in action at the event.
Prominent shuttlers such as Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Ayush Shetty and PV Sindhu won’t be participating in the German Open event.
Men’s Singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Kiran George.
Women’s Singles: Isharani Baruah, Tanvi Sharma, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, Tasnim Mir, Rakshitha Sree.
Women’s Doubles: Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam.
All the matches till quarterfinals will be streamed on the BWF YouTube channel, and after the semi-finals, the live telecast will be available on JioHotstar.