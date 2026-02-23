German Open Super 300: Kidambi Srikanth, Tanvi Sharma to lead Indian challenge; Where to watch

Kidambi Srikanth in action against Singapore during the group stage at the Tsingtao Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026. (Badminton Asia Team Championships)

After a disappointing show at the Badminton Asia Team Championships, Indian shuttlers will return to action at the German Open Super 300 tournament starting on Tuesday.

Former World number one Kidambi Srikanth and World Junior Championships silver medallist Tanvi Sharma will headline the Indian challenge at the event.

Srikanth, who is trying for a comeback to the top 30, will look to improve his rankings further after promising start to the season. Despite slipping to world number 82 last season, Srikanth made a comeback with runner-up finishes at Malaysia Masters Super 500 and Syed Modi International Super 300. He will open his campaign against a qualifier.