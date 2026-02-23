German Open Super 300: Kidambi Srikanth, Tanvi Sharma to lead Indian challenge; Where to watch

Former World number one Kidambi Srikanth and World Junior Championships silver medallist Tanvi Sharma will headline the Indian challenge at the event.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 23, 2026 09:52 PM IST
Kidambi SrikanthKidambi Srikanth in action against Singapore during the group stage at the Tsingtao Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026. (Badminton Asia Team Championships)
Make us preferred source on Google

After a disappointing show at the Badminton Asia Team Championships, Indian shuttlers will return to action at the German Open Super 300 tournament starting on Tuesday.

Former World number one Kidambi Srikanth and World Junior Championships silver medallist Tanvi Sharma will headline the Indian challenge at the event.

Srikanth, who is trying for a comeback to the top 30, will look to improve his rankings further after promising start to the season. Despite slipping to world number 82 last season, Srikanth made a comeback with runner-up finishes at Malaysia Masters Super 500 and Syed Modi International Super 300. He will open his campaign against a qualifier.

In women’s singles, 16-year-old Tanvi will face Malaysia’s Wong Ling Ching in the opening round. Tanvi also had a promising start to the season where she came up with solid performances against World number two Wang Zhi Yi at the India Open and World number 12 Tomoka Miyazaki at the Indonesia Masters. She also stunned world number 17 Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the Asia Badminton Team Championships.

Another Indian to look out for in women’s singles will be Malvika Bansod. The world number 51 is playing her sixth tournament of the year after returning from a significant knee injury. She will take on Denmark’s Line Kjaersfeldt in the opening round.

Kiran George, Aakarshit Kashyap, Isharani Baruah, Tasnim Mir, Tharun Mannepalli, and Shikha Gautam-Ashwini Bhar will be other Indians who will be in action at the event.

Prominent shuttlers such as Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Ayush Shetty and PV Sindhu won’t be participating in the German Open event.

Story continues below this ad

Indians at German Open Super 300

Men’s Singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Kiran George.

Women’s Singles: Isharani Baruah, Tanvi Sharma, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, Tasnim Mir, Rakshitha Sree.

Women’s Doubles: Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam.

Where to watch German Open Super 300?

All the matches till quarterfinals will be streamed on the BWF YouTube channel, and after the semi-finals, the live telecast will be available on JioHotstar.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
T20 World Cup: After struggling to adapt to conditions in tournament so far, hosts India may get pitch to their liking at Chepauk
After struggling with bat against South Africa, India may get pitch to their liking at Chepauk for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against Zimbabwe. (PHOTO: AP & IPL)
Ranji Trophy final: How ‘rollovers’ J&K almost beat Virender Sehwag’s Delhi in 2011
Jammu & Kashmir Ranji team had beaten Mumbai at Wankhede in 2013-14 season. (PHOTO: Samiullah Beigh/Facebook)
How David Miller cracked the Varun Chakaravarthy code
Varun Chakaravarthy and David Miller in action during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game. (PHOTO: AP)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Medical charter plane crashes in Jharkhand with 7 people on board
This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.
Epstein files: Former UK ambassador Peter Mandelson arrested
Britain Epstein Mandelson
Mollywood's most successful child superstar was also a style icon; her debut film as lead actress broke records; she quit at height of her fame
While she achieved superstardom as a child artiste, she also made her mark as a leading actor, and her debut film as a heroine became an industry hit.
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Alia Bhatt at BAFTA
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
T20 World Cup: After struggling to adapt to conditions in tournament so far, hosts India may get pitch to their liking at Chepauk
After struggling with bat against South Africa, India may get pitch to their liking at Chepauk for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against Zimbabwe. (PHOTO: AP & IPL)
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Trump, tariffs
When Kajol spoke about what she loves and dislikes the most about Shah Rukh Khan
Kajol on Shah Rukh Khan’s unshakable charm
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Advertisement
Feb 23: Latest News