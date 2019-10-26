French Open Men’s Doubles Semifinal Live Score, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Hiroyuki Endo/Yuta Watanabe: Indians look to continue golden run

India’s top men’s doubles pair – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty – are taking on Japanese pair Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe in the French Open BWF Super 750 semifinals on Saturday. Satwik and Chirag’s duo is the only remaining representation in the French Open. PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal were both knocked out at the quarterfinal stage on Friday.
French Open 2019 Semifinals Live Streaming: When and where to watch Satwik-Chirag in action
Satwik and Chirag had claimed their maiden Super 500 title at the Thailand Open in August this year. Continuing their golden run in France, they shocked World No 8 Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 21-13 22-20 in a thrilling quarterfinal.
Finals
The finals are scheduled for Sunday. All the finalists have been decided except for the bottom half of the men's doubles draw and the women's doubles draw, the semi of which is being played now. Here is how the lineups look for the final:
Men's Singles: Chen Long vs Jonatan Christie
Women's Singles: Carolina Marin vs An Se Young
Men's Doubles Marcus Gideon/Kevin Sukamuljo vs Satwik/Chirag OR Endo/Watanabe
Men's doubles semifinal up next
The big result of the day has been Carolina Marin making short work of Tai Tzu Ying. Marin beat Tai Tzu 21-16, 21-9 to go through to the final. Jonatan Christie also pulled off a spectacular win over Victor Axelsen despite losing the first game 7-21. The women's doubles semifinal is being played right now. The men's doubles semi is lined up after this.
Hello and welcome
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the only Indians left in the fray at the French Open Super 750 tournament, will be looking to go one step further and reach the final in Paris tonight. They have proved themselves to be the biggest hope in doubles for Indian badminton with their recent string of results. They are up against higher-ranked opponents today as well in Japan's Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe.