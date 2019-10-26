French Open Men’s Doubles Semifinal Live Score, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Hiroyuki Endo/Yuta Watanabe: Indians look to continue golden run

India’s top men’s doubles pair – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty – are taking on Japanese pair Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe in the French Open BWF Super 750 semifinals on Saturday. Satwik and Chirag’s duo is the only remaining representation in the French Open. PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal were both knocked out at the quarterfinal stage on Friday.

French Open 2019 Semifinals Live Streaming: When and where to watch Satwik-Chirag in action

Satwik and Chirag had claimed their maiden Super 500 title at the Thailand Open in August this year. Continuing their golden run in France, they shocked World No 8 Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 21-13 22-20 in a thrilling quarterfinal.