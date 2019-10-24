French Open 2019 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu in action?

French Open 2019 Live Streaming: In India’s first fixture of the day, experienced campaigner Saina Nehwal will take on Denmark’s Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt. Nehwal defeated Hong Kong’s Ngan Yi Cheung to get to the second round. In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will go up against Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan. PV Sindhu is also scheduled to Yeo Jia Min.

On Wednesday, Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap and Sameer Verma made an early exit from the competition.

When are French Open 2019, second-round matches?

The French Open 2019, second-round matches will be played on Thursday, October 24.

Where are French Open 2019, second-round matches being played?

The French Open 2019, second-round matches will be played at Stade Pierre de Coubertin in Paris, France.

What time do French Open 2019, second-round matches start?

The French Open 2019, second-round matches will begin from at 07:10 PM IST. The list follows —

07:10 PM IST: Saina Nehwal vs Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt

07:20 PM IST: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan

09:00 PM IST: Subhankar Dey vs Shesar Hiren Rhustavito

TBA: PV Sindhu vs Yeo Jia Min

Which TV channels will broadcast the French Open 2019, second-round matches?

The French Open 2019, second-round matches will be telecast on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch online live streaming of French Open 2019, second-round matches?

The live streaming of the French Open 2019, second-round matches are available on Jio TV.