French Open 2019 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, Kidambi Srikanth in action?

French Open 2019 Live Streaming: Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, Kidambi Srikanth will be among many to be in action at Stade Pierre de Coubertin in Paris on Wednesday, after PV Sindhu’s first-round win over Michelle Li.

Advertising

Sindhu, who has been struggling of late, beat Li 21-15 21-13 in a match that lasted 44 minutes to set up a second-round tie against Yeo Jia Min of Singapore. Looking beyond her, her compatriot Saina Nehwal will be up against Cheung Ngan Yi; Parupalli Kashyap will be up against Ng Ka Long Angus; Kidambi Srikanth will be up against Chou Tien Chen.

The likes of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Ashwini Ponappa, N. Sikki Reddy will also be in action in doubles and mixed doubles on Wednesday.

When are French Open 2019, first-round matches?

The French Open 2019, first-round matches will be played on Wednesday, October 23.

Where are French Open 2019, first-round matches being played?

Advertising

The French Open 2019, first-round matches will be played at Stade Pierre de Coubertin in Paris, France.

What time do French Open 2019, first-round matches start?

The French Open 2019, first-round matches will begin from at 1:40 PM IST. The list follows —

1:40 PM IST: Sameer Verma vs Kenta Nishimoto

2:20 PM IST: Parupalli Kashyap vs Ng Ka Long Angus

3:10 PM IST: Kidambi Srikanth vs Chou Tien Chen

3:10 PM IST: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yujung

4:10 PM IST: Pranaav Jerry Chopra/Sikki N Reddy vs Chris Adcock/Gabrielle Adcock

6:30 PM IST: Manu Attri/Sumeeth B Reddy vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy

8:20 PM IST: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Jelle Maas/Robin Tabeling

9:10 PM IST: Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy vs Lee So Hee/Shin Seung Chan

10 PM IST: Saina Nehwal vs Cheung Ngan Yi

Which TV channels will broadcast the French Open 2019, first-round matches?

The French Open 2019, first-round matches will be telecast on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch online live streaming of French Open 2019, first-round matches?

Advertising

The live streaming of the French Open 2019, first-round matches are available on Jio TV.