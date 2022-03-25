Four Chinese shuttlers receive probationary punishments for violating Betting, Irregular Match Results code of conduct

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced the outcome of an integrity case involving four men’s doubles players from China: He Ji Ting, Tan Qiang, Li Jun Hui (now retired), and Liu Yu Chen.

The four players were found to have violated Article 3.1.2 of the 2017 BWF Code of Conduct in Relation to Betting, Wagering and Irregular Match Results for failing to use best efforts to win a match at the Fuzhou China Open 2018.

The Independent Hearing Panel (IHP) issued three-month bans from all badminton-related activities to each player. These sentences were suspended for a probationary period of two years starting 25 January, 2022. It was instead decided that should there be any repeat offences within the two-year probation period, the three-month bans will take effect.

Each player was also required to forfeit their prize money from the Fuzhou China Open 2018 – US $12,250 for He Ji Ting/Tan Qiang and US $ 2,187.50 Li Jun Hui/Liu Yu Chen.

As per the Judicial Procedures, the athletes had the right to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 21 days of the notice of the reasoned decision. However, no appeal was lodged.