Former world champion Ye Zhaoying says that she was asked to lose Olympic semi-final

Former Chinese badminton women’s singles World Champion, Ye Zhaoying made a shocking revelation that she was asked to lose the 2000 Sydney Olympics semifinal against the eventual champion Gong Zhichao for China to have a better chance to bag a gold medal.

According to Zhaoying it was a conspiracy against the Danish women’s singles player Camilla Martin in China’s pursuit of a gold medal.

Talking to TV 2 Sport, Zhaoying said that she was instructed to take a dive in the semi-final against her compatriot, Gong Zhichao. “They told me it was important that no one could see that I was losing deliberately”.

She said, “You feel so powerless because it’s just you against the whole system. The Olympic Games are almost a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an athlete, and it feels so desperately tragic when you have to throw it all away. But I’m just one person, and there was nothing I could do against the system.”

“If I had won my semi-final and then gone on to lose to Camilla in the final, all of China would have considered me a traitor. My previous victories would have been meaningless, had I not won gold. Everything was about the Olympics,” she added.

“The only thought was to ensure the country’s success. The Olympics is the most important tournament for China. Not just for the players, but especially for the coaches and top management of the Chinese Sports Association. They told me that it must not be too obvious that I lost on purpose. I was also not allowed to make Gong Zhichao tired and I was going to lose in two sets. The match was not allowed to go to the third game, because then Zhichao would be too exhausted,” Zhaoying revealed.

It all worked out well for the Chinese as their plan to force Zhaoying to lose the semi-final against Gong Zhichao bore fruits as Zhichao beat Martin and was crowned the Olympic champion. On the other hand, Zhaoying won a playoff against fellow Chinese star Dai Yun and won the bronze.

In the year 1995, Ye Zhaoying became the world champion for the very first time. She also got a bronze medal in her kitty at World Championships in 1993.