The evolution of the women’s jump smash – and where Treesa Jolly fits

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are embracing the airborne revolution in women’s badminton, with Treesa’s jump smash adding a new dimension to their attack

Written by: Shivani Naik
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 18, 2026 11:27 PM IST
India's Treesa Jolly hits the shuttle back as doubles parter Gayatri Gopichand Pullela watches in their match against United States' Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi on Tuesday. (AP Photo)India's Treesa Jolly hits the shuttle back as doubles parter Gayatri Gopichand Pullela watches in their match against United States' Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi on Tuesday. (AP Photo)
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There is speed that’s the length of a blink of the eye – like what Gayatri Gopichand has at the net. While the footwork and explosive stomp to the net are visible, Gayatri and Treesa Jolly’s 21-15, 21-12 win over Americans Lauren Lam and Allison Lee also included the computer-processor-paced thinking of Gayatri, which proved the difference in the Round 2 win over opponents with the same ditto style as them, but smarter, swifter executions.

Then there is the altitude 3D pace that Treesa Jolly gets when she leaps high for jump smashes. “Treesa’s smash is amazing. When I’m playing from the front, I can hear her smash,” Gayatri said of the whoosh that streaks past her ear.

Circa 2005-06, the gazelle-like elegant style of women’s badminton started soaring into the vertical plane. Not only did the smash gain power, but it also boasted altitude. The women’s jump smash has some outstanding poster girls now – in India, the finest at the elite level is Treesa.

Newly bestowed with the Arjuna Award declared on Tuesday, the duo calmly completed a start-to-finish victory, and logged court time over back-to-back matches to reach the Round of 16. Returning from injury sustained on the eve of her Uber Cup departure, Treesa had taken her time to ease back into tournament play, winning in the Philippines. But it was the familiar sight of Gayatri rushing to the front and, importantly, Treesa rushing to the back and taking off with her head bobbing on the Court 1 horizon that signalled the duo was back.

That sort of powerplay is not merely a preference now. With Chinese World No 1s in women’s doubles, Liu-Tan making the plyo-power game the bedrock of their aggressive style, the women’s game has transcended into a both-feet airborne full-blooded smash. In the Treesa-Gayatri match, American Lauren Lam mirrored the Treesa smash, albeit from the left side.

Perhaps the most effortless jump smasher among women is 3-time World Champion in singles, Akane Yamaguchi. “It just naturally came to me,” she said after her first-round win. The 5-ft-1 naturally needed the yo-yo power with her frame and her arching smash, where she drags the shuttle from well behind her head, is iconic now. A feat in agility, the underrated element is how she lands from a leap and carries on in long rallies. Her inspiration? “Arisa Higashino” – the former mixed doubles Olympic medallist with her men’s partner Yuta Watanabe, whose explosive pop smash she matched.

The OG of women’s jump smashing was in Delhi too. Scottish Kirsty Gilmour, who might’ve lost to Han Yue, but not before making life difficult for the Chinese. She would name former World No 2, Julianne Schenk, as her inspiration.

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The jump-smashers cohort now has Thai Supanida Katethong along with Yamaguchi, while the likes of Chen Yufei, Wang Zhi Yi and PV Sindhu are more the hop smashers, reaching the shuttle on the bounce of toes.

The jump smash evolution, though, is sweeping through women’s badminton – and Treesa-Gayatri are firmly on board now. “Treesa has the big jump smash, but I know I need to get better at the back court,” Gayatri, who relies on angles and timing for her smashes, said.

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Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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