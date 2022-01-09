scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 09, 2022
England shuttlers pull out of India Open badminton after 2 positive cases in contingent

The organisers, however, said that COVID tests of all players conducted this morning at the team hotel came out negative.

PTI
January 9, 2022 5:00:34 pm
England's decision to pull out was made public by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Sunday. (File)

The entire England badminton contingent has withdrawn from the upcoming India Open after the country’s doubles specialist Sean Vendy and coach Nathan Robertson tested positive for the COVID-19.

England’s decision to pull out was made public by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Sunday.

In Premium | Dad! India would have to break something in my body to drag me out of there’

“Entire @BadmintonEnglnd team had withdrawn two days back and they are not here in India. #YonexSunriseIndiaOpen2022 is on track and all players who were tested at the hotel this morning as per protocol have come negative,” the BAI tweeted.

Vendy’s men’s doubles partner, Ben Lane, too confirmed the development with a Twitter post.

“No India Open this year for myself and @SeanVendy after he returned a positive covid test along with our coach @Nath_Robertson,” Lane tweeted.

Vendy and Lane were seeded fourth in the men’s doubles competition.

The India Open will be held at the national capital from January 11 to 16 amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Organised by the BAI, the USD 400,000 Super 500 event will start the 2022 BWF World Tour season.

