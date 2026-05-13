Devika wins in 3 sets; Anmol fritters 11-2 lead vs ex-Olympic champion

Bronze medals at Thomas Cups don’t have aftermaths. But if the last week has proven anything to upcoming shuttlers, it is that only wins will be considered to be making any headway in Indian badminton. From amongst those needing to prove a point at the Thailand Open in Patumwan, Bangkok, Devika Sihag had the most significant win, defeating Natsuki Nidaira 21-19, 13-21, 21-15 to move into the second round. The Indian ranked No 40 defeated the Japanese No 26.

Her state-mate from Haryana, Anmol Kharb, had a tougher opponent in former Olympic champion, Chen Yufei. The once Indian prodigy, who won the National Badminton title at 16, and then proceeded to help India claim the women’s Asian team title, put the Chinese former World No 1 under the pump with a spirited display to lead 21-19, 13-21, 11-2. But she was sloppy thereafter, and a tad clueless thereafter not knowing the best tactical path to close out, as she gave away 19 points thereafter and managed to score only 7.

It’s where the big names, Yufei being the second seed here, can render all the gutsy strokemaking redundant, and Anmol despite having the game to go toe to toe with Yufei, could not amp it up losing the decider 18-21.

Devika, playing a relatively less accomplished Nidaira, than Yufei is, has the third set power, if not the nous, to hit through opponents because of her tall smash.

The Japanese 27-year-old is highly error prone, but can play the running game and send opponents wayward. Devika led 18-11 in the opener, but allowed Nidaira to close the gap to 21-19. She was in control at 11-5 and ought to have wrapped up in two, but couldn’t parry away the Japanese’ fight or flight flurry of hits in the second. She was however near perfect in the third, and stamped her power and acceleration on the game to win comfortably.

Anmol, always up against the canniest shuttlers of the last decade, would’ve expected that after Yufei fell back 2-11 in the decider, she would come back storming. But the Indian was not equipped to push for a win, though she had the Chinese pumping her first and roaring towards the end – a clear sign that Anmol could trouble her, and with more game awareness, even scalp her.

The Haryanvi plays a rich mix of half smashes to the front court and attacking clears to the back. Either Yufei is struggling with court movement, or Indian youngsters are really making her sweat and ruining her step. First, Isharani Baruah at Uber Cup, and now Anmol at the Super 500, successfully managed to wrong foot the Chinese known for her stellar footwork. Anmol peppered her with loopy tosses and clears, but it was the cross drops and half smashes that had her stuttering to the front court.

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Anmol’s most persistent trick was keeping Yufei away from the net, sending her back. But after the changeover in the third, Yufei raised her pace, smacked a few shoulder heavy smashes down the flanks, and Anmol crumbled in a pool of errors missing the backline, sending them long. Her inability to switch up plans, even as the tosses floated out, showed up one solitary clear gap in the game. The defense, anticipation, punch in attacks is all there, but she couldn’t work out the stroke selection for the finish.

The third talent from Haryana, Unnati Hooda, also 18, also lost in 3 sets, 21-11, 17-21, 16-21 to World No 8 Pornpawee Chochuwong, 10 years older to her. But her’s was a clearer case of endurance reserves fading out, as the game came apart against the former All England runner-up. Tanvi Sharma was off colour and went down to Hina Akechi, 21-17, 21-8.