Devika Sihag wins Azerbaijan; Radhika Sharma, sister of Tanvi, clocks first mixed doubles title with Sathwik Reddy

Devika who reached World No 48 after her Thailand Masters win, beat compatriot Navya Kanderi 21-10, 21-13 in the Baku final.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 8, 2026 09:51 PM IST
Devika Sihag Badminton(From left) Devika Sihag continues her fine run in Azerbaijan International after her title win in Thailand last week. Current National Mixed Champions, Sathwik Reddy and Radhika Sharma continue their fine run as they defeated 3rd seed Serbian Pair to win the Azerbaijan International 2026. (Credit: BAI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Devika Sihag, who won the Super 300 Thailand Masters crown last Sunday, has put in a solid follow up week, winning the Azerbaijan International badminton tournament in Baku.

Playing at the Politechnic University Sports Hall, Devika seeded 5th, defeated Navya Kanderi 21-10, 21-13 in 28 minutes. But her run-up to the final was more impressive. The 2024 National champion, defeated southpaw academy mate and senior Ashmita Chaliha 21-19, 21-19 in semis, and 2023 National champion Anupama Upadhyaya, 21-11, 21-14 in quarters.

Riding a confidence wave, overcoming Indian opponents whom she used to find tricky earlier, the Thailand title seems to have armed her with momentum. “Indians are always the toughest opponents, tougher than international ones at times, and I’ve played three sets against all,” she had told The Indian Express. After reaching Baku – where both food and conditions – can be challenging (“I carry mum-made dryfruit laddus,” she had said), Devika had told Express how she slept for one full day. “Even sleeping and rest is part of preparation,” she had said.

At Baku however, the challenge came in Round 2 against German Miranda Wilson, who denied Sihag three match points though she eventually won 21-18, 24-26, 21-9. Devika has said she’s gotten more patient and determined now, and this match tested her perseverance.

Also Read | Who is Devika Sihag, the Thailand Masters Super 300 winner, with the tall, rangy attack?

Speaking to BAI Media after the title triumph, Devika said she was happy with the way she played these two weeks despite not training a lot. “I will now have almost a month to train before I play my next tournament and I am looking forward to it,” said Devika, who is hoping to get entry in the Swiss Open with her improved ranking. Orleans is also on her radar.

Radhika Sharma now starts winning

Radhika, the elder sister of Tanvi Sharma, who focussed on doubles, scored her first mixed doubles title, combining with Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram to upset third seeds Mihajlo Tomic and Andjela Vitman 24-22, 10-21, 24-22 in an hour and two minutes. Radhika, from Hoshiarpur, trains at the NCOE at Guwahati.

It was a marathon 62 minute match for the pair of 20 year olds, who were repeatedly thwarted by their Serbian opponents, but managed to convert in both tight sets.

Story continues below this ad

In the semis, they had beaten Czech pair of Ondrej Kral and Tereza Svabikova 21-15, 2-16. The duo also faced resistance in quarters from World Juniors pairing of Bhagya Chhabra and Vishakha Toppo, fighting back to win 15-21, 22-20, 21-14, winning from two points away from an exit at 18-19.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Gulbadin Naib: Afghanistan's bicep-flexing endurer, steps into new role and carries his team’s batting like the mythical Hercules
Gulbadin naib T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: Baz-inspired Tim Seifert's 65 off 42 neutralises Afghanistan's menacing Mujeeb-ur-Rahman as Kiwis canter to victory
Seifert's fireworks reduced a treacherous chase into a casual stroll with his 65 off 42 as New Zealand swamped Afghanistan's total of 182 for 6 in 17.5 overs with five wickets in hand. (PTI Photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Assam BJP posts, then deletes, AI video showing Himanta taking aim at men in skullcaps
The video, uploaded on Saturday with the caption “Point blank shot”, shows an image of Sarma shooting at a photograph of the two men
9-page red-ink note, psychiatry visit: Bengaluru real estate tycoon's suicide mystery deepens
The police suspect that I-T proceedings alone were not the reason behind C J Roy's death (Photo: Confident Group website).
Shark Tank India 5 invests over Rs 61 crore in startups; Aman Gupta outspends all 'sharks' with Rs 18.2 crore spree
Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl highest investors on Shark Tank India 5
SS Rajamouli is ready to sit on dharna if there aren't enough IMAX screens in India by 2027: Here's how much it costs to build one screen
Mahesh Babu's Varanasi is slated to release in cinemas on April 7, 2027.
Watch: Russian-Georgian figure skater stuns 2026 Winter Olympics with viral Bollywood songs
Russian figure skater matches her choreography to the beats of the Hindi song
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup live score
ICC T20 World Cup: Nepal almost pull off monumental upset before England survive with a bloody nose
Nepal vs England T20 World Cup
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
The Economic Survey 2025-26 (ES) had identified the challenges facing the Indian economy.
27 die in Meghalaya: What is rat-hole mining, why it continues despite ban
Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.
Alaya F started the week 'upside down, unhinged and unstoppable,' served massive fitness goals
Alaya aces handstands
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Advertisement
Feb 08: Latest News