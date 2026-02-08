Devika Sihag wins Azerbaijan; Radhika Sharma, sister of Tanvi, clocks first mixed doubles title with Sathwik Reddy

(From left) Devika Sihag continues her fine run in Azerbaijan International after her title win in Thailand last week. Current National Mixed Champions, Sathwik Reddy and Radhika Sharma continue their fine run as they defeated 3rd seed Serbian Pair to win the Azerbaijan International 2026. (Credit: BAI)

Devika Sihag, who won the Super 300 Thailand Masters crown last Sunday, has put in a solid follow up week, winning the Azerbaijan International badminton tournament in Baku.

Playing at the Politechnic University Sports Hall, Devika seeded 5th, defeated Navya Kanderi 21-10, 21-13 in 28 minutes. But her run-up to the final was more impressive. The 2024 National champion, defeated southpaw academy mate and senior Ashmita Chaliha 21-19, 21-19 in semis, and 2023 National champion Anupama Upadhyaya, 21-11, 21-14 in quarters.

Riding a confidence wave, overcoming Indian opponents whom she used to find tricky earlier, the Thailand title seems to have armed her with momentum. “Indians are always the toughest opponents, tougher than international ones at times, and I’ve played three sets against all,” she had told The Indian Express. After reaching Baku – where both food and conditions – can be challenging (“I carry mum-made dryfruit laddus,” she had said), Devika had told Express how she slept for one full day. “Even sleeping and rest is part of preparation,” she had said.