Devika Sihag wins Azerbaijan; Radhika Sharma, sister of Tanvi, clocks first mixed doubles title with Sathwik Reddy

Devika Sihag, who won the Super 300 Thailand Masters crown last Sunday, has put in a solid follow up week, winning the Azerbaijan International badminton tournament in Baku.
Playing at the Politechnic University Sports Hall, Devika seeded 5th, defeated Navya Kanderi 21-10, 21-13 in 28 minutes. But her run-up to the final was more impressive. The 2024 National champion, defeated southpaw academy mate and senior Ashmita Chaliha 21-19, 21-19 in semis, and 2023 National champion Anupama Upadhyaya, 21-11, 21-14 in quarters.
Riding a confidence wave, overcoming Indian opponents whom she used to find tricky earlier, the Thailand title seems to have armed her with momentum. “Indians are always the toughest opponents, tougher than international ones at times, and I’ve played three sets against all,” she had told The Indian Express. After reaching Baku – where both food and conditions – can be challenging (“I carry mum-made dryfruit laddus,” she had said), Devika had told Express how she slept for one full day. “Even sleeping and rest is part of preparation,” she had said.
At Baku however, the challenge came in Round 2 against German Miranda Wilson, who denied Sihag three match points though she eventually won 21-18, 24-26, 21-9. Devika has said she’s gotten more patient and determined now, and this match tested her perseverance.
Speaking to BAI Media after the title triumph, Devika said she was happy with the way she played these two weeks despite not training a lot. “I will now have almost a month to train before I play my next tournament and I am looking forward to it,” said Devika, who is hoping to get entry in the Swiss Open with her improved ranking. Orleans is also on her radar.
Radhika, the elder sister of Tanvi Sharma, who focussed on doubles, scored her first mixed doubles title, combining with Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram to upset third seeds Mihajlo Tomic and Andjela Vitman 24-22, 10-21, 24-22 in an hour and two minutes. Radhika, from Hoshiarpur, trains at the NCOE at Guwahati.
It was a marathon 62 minute match for the pair of 20 year olds, who were repeatedly thwarted by their Serbian opponents, but managed to convert in both tight sets.
In the semis, they had beaten Czech pair of Ondrej Kral and Tereza Svabikova 21-15, 2-16. The duo also faced resistance in quarters from World Juniors pairing of Bhagya Chhabra and Vishakha Toppo, fighting back to win 15-21, 22-20, 21-14, winning from two points away from an exit at 18-19.