Devika Sihag training with PV Sindhu: How Thailand Masters winner is perfecting her power smash

Sindhu's decisive, destructive power smash from the back, with blazing, unretrievable power, a signature stroke that has kept Indian badminton giddy for a decade, is the 20-year-old Devika's aspiration.

Written by: Shivani Naik
4 min readFeb 3, 2026 08:31 PM IST
Devika's earliest coach Umendra Rana helped bridge the gap with the Sindhu smash. (AP/BAI)Devika's earliest coach Umendra Rana helped bridge the gap with the Sindhu smash. (AP/BAI)
It helps Devika Sihag, that she runs the arduous 400m laps alongside PV Sindhu, and watches from all angles just how far the backswing goes when the former World champ thunders a smash from the back-court. Being tall is a blessing – she’s near 5’9″, but playing tall needs attention to details that need a list of things to do, as long as their frames.

“We lack in agility – I mean it’s not as good as those with shorter legs, and need work. But we cover the court easily and can hit steep, down shots and smashes much better,” Devika says, speaking about working alongside Sindhu in Bengaluru.

Sindhu’s decisive, destructive power smash from the back, with blazing, unretrievable power, a signature stroke that has kept Indian badminton giddy for a decade, is the 20-year-old Devika’s aspiration. She discovers every day training with her hero, just how tough it is to emulate. “Smash is good and i have good angles on it, but at that next level, I need more power,” the winner of the Thailand Masters, says, talking from Azerbaijan where she’s playing an International Challenge.

The first title has rolled in, and with it comes the increased attention of international coaches, who will go about dissecting her game. Starting with her propensity to prolong a rally playing two shots too many, and not asserting her attack. It’s a mode that can plateau careers.

“My defense has improved a lot, though I used to struggle earlier,” she recalls of challenges when she landed in Bangalore from Panchkula in 2017. “Back then we didn’t know we needed a gym. So we would just run a bit, and do light strength training,” she adds. Once at PPBA, the scientific training kicked in, including work with a nutritionist and trainers, supplements and recovery.

Her earliest coach Umendra Rana helped bridge the gap with the Sindhu smash. “Actually, my backswing on the racquet was too long. He helped me shorten it so the action became shorter,” she says. And whippier. Indonesian Irwansyah keeps stressing on the need for speed to accentuate the strokes with court movement, even as strokes are left to Indian coaches. “Vimal Sir shares his experiences, as does Sindhu di during our gym and run sessions together, ” she says.

“I’m a big fan of Tai Tzu-ying and An Se-young and look up to them,” she says. The deception seeps into her net game where she can get quite adventurous, and vary her pushes, but she has tge wristy skill from rear court too. But the An Se-young stability will be the longer goal. “My toughest sessions are those 400m runs,” Devika laughs, though those will be the bedrock of toughening up to face the Top 20s, where the power whirr is next level. She’s been in the vicinity of that expected pace, thanks to Sindhu.

Still, Devika faces a surfeit of Indian challengers, with whom things can get tricky, something Sindhu – beyond Saina ofcourse – didn’t have to confront. “It’s tougher playing Indians, and I have played three sets against most. Isharani Baruah has good speed and strong defense. But even Tanvi, Rakshitha are tough,” she says.

A realistic target of Top 25 in 2026 has been set for the current World No 48, and though she didn’t get an entry at German Open (previously ranked 63), she will get acceptance at Super 300s from here on. Starting with Swiss Open and Orleans Masters.

Increased travel also throws up assorted challenges – jet lag, wildly unfamiliar food. “Last 2 days have been hectic, and I slept the whole day yesterday due to time difference. The food is very different but I carry dry fruit Laddus my mother packs for me. We are used to travel skeds but it’s about to get worse,” she says, as coaches talk her through recovery and readying for the next one.

Sindhu did all of this without the spotlight on her till the 2016 Olympics. For Devika Sihag, wins come with tall expectations.

Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express.

 

