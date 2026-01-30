PV Sindhu’s frame-sake, the tall Devika Sihag, scalps her first Top 20 opponent in top seed Supanida Katethong at Thailand

Devika Sihag, the 20-year-old shuttler from Punjab training at Bangalore, benefits from her long levers just like PV Sindhu. But more crucially, her attacking style opens up options that can trouble the big names in coming years.

On Friday, playing the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters Super 300 at Patumwan, the rangy shuttler came good against World No 16 Supanida Katethong to leave behind some frustrating months of almost-there results. Devika was 4-9 down against the Thailand southpaw who has often troubled Sindhu in the past, but is currently struggling with niggles. Still, the Indian went on a 5 point spree, and then kept the top seed at arm’s length, picking the right stroke to break the 19-19 deadlock.

There was an exact same flurry in the second to go 10-6 up, and though Katethong went 17-16 ahead, Devika showed good aggression and calm to finish off on a canter in the second straight set, parrying off an offensive past the break.

“My first time against Supanida, and she’s ranked World No 16. Winning against her on her home ground is a good feeling for me” she told BAI. Devika started the year just inside the Top 100, and is currently ranked No 63. She carries the unpredictability and explosiveness of a typical attacking player, but much work has gone into her trained by Indonesian Irwansyah, Vimal Kumar and Sagar Chopda.

She lost the Indonesia Masters final last October to Nozomi Okuhara, who also handed her a defeat at Malaysia Super 100 pre quarters. Rakshitha Ramraj also beat her in three at Syed Modi and she went down to compatriot Shriyanshi Vali Shetty at UAE , but she had a promising win against Chinese third string Xin Yan Zheng. Her consistent wins over the speedy Isharani Baruah, her training mate, also point at the potential that mere height can bring. Her stroke selection is work in progress.

On Friday, against the leftie, Devika calmly negotiated the home raucous suppirt. “I was not distracted much by the crowd. I just told myself I have to play my best today and give my 100 percent without thinking about winning or losing. The strategy that I planned with my coaches worked really well so I’m happy with my performance,” she told BAI.

But the scalp has helped her get over what she saw as an impediment in getting across three sets – notably to fellow Indians. “First win over a Top 20 and first semifinal and first Super 300 semifinal. This breakthrough means a lot. Past 3-4 months struggling, losing close matches in third set. This meant a lot because I could convert. I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

She plays Taiwanese Huang Yu-Hsun in semis on Saturday, a 22-year-old, ranked No 35. “Playing first time against Huang. She’s an attacking player, so ill be more good at my defence as well as be able to attack more and convert this match,” she said hoping the counters kick in, and her defense holds. Malaysian Goh Jin Wei, playing the other semi, is the favourite for the title after Devika knocked out Supanida.