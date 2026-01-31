Rising star Devika Sihag continues dream run, beats another higher-ranked shuttler to enter maiden Super 300 final

Young Indian shuttler Devika Sihag continued her fine run at the Thailand Masters and defeated World number 35 Huang Yu-Hsun to enter her maiden Super 300 final on Saturday. This is her second big win after she stunned top-seed and world number 16 Supanida Katethong in the quarterfinal on Friday.

The 20-year-old unseeded Indian, who claimed her maiden BWF International Challenge title at the Malaysia International last year, registered a 22-20, 21-13 win over the fifth-seeded Huang in the women’s singles semifinal.

Before facing Huang, whom she was facing for the first time, Devika had said she would have to be ‘more good at my defence as well as be able to attack’. She started well, sticking to the plan against her higher-ranked opponent, but made a few unforced errors, giving Huang a lead of 18-14. After Huang took two points and made it 20-15 in her favour, it looked like Devika was down and out. However, she saved five game points to seal the opener and continued the momentum in the second game.