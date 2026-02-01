PV Sindhu’s frame-sake, the tall Devika Sihag, claims first Super 300 title at Thailand after opponent retires from injury

Devika Sihag, the 20-year-old shuttler from Hansi in Punjab, who stands tall at 172 cms (5’9″), has struck her first tournament title victory at the Super 300 level. In a brilliant week where she didn’t drop a single set, Devika upset two seeded players, including top seed Supanida Katethong, on way to making the finals. Against a clearly struggling Goh Jin Wei who has played 4 three setters all week, Devika was hardly stretched, winning after her opponent retired when 21-8, 6-3 down.

Thailand always portends good omens for Indians as this is where Kidambi Srikanth and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty struck their first titles of note.

Devika, whose tall frame helps her with a fluid attack, has struggled to break through due to persistent knee patella issues. She had also been low on confidence this past season as niggles held her back. However, this week, she has benefitted from having former national champ Sayali Gokhale in her corner, who struck a title immediately on her return.

Against Goh, Devika executed the simple strategy of making the Malaysian ranked No 68 run plenty, knowing of her discomfort in movement. Devika constantly sent drops tothe front court, even serving effectively straight so the shuttle dipped very close to the net. Her winners included straight smashes and cross drops that Goh couldn’t reach, and though the movement was an impediment, those shots would’ve landed her winners against even quick movers.

Devika Sihag in action at the Thailand Masters 2026 (Picture Credit – Badminton Photo) Devika Sihag in action at the Thailand Masters 2026 (Picture Credit – Badminton Photo)

Training at Bangalore, Devika has made the most of her height just like PV Sindhu, in developing an attacking game which her academy coaching Sagar Chopda says is a result of a bunch of things coming together. “More consistent and solid aggression in this tournament with calm and composed attitude. It’s long time coming – she has finally played to her potential,” he said.

Her attacking style, from that vantage will always create attacks to challenge the big names in coming years.

Earlier, playing the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters Super 300, the the rangy shuttler had accounted for World No 16 Supanida Katethong and gone on to evict fifth seed Huang Yu-Hsun of Taiwan in semis.

What’s been most notable is her composure in finishing off sets from the 15-point onwards.

Chopda recalled a message he had sent her when she was struggling to close out, matches last year, a result of her wavering mind and low confidence as she couldn’t bear fellow Indians. “And stay confident for the next tournament. You’re playing well but losing close matches – just one good match you convert and you’ll be back to winning ways,” he had told her.

On Sunday, with Sayali offering the calm advice like all this week, Devika finally broke through for her first title. Trained assparring partner to PV Sindhu, by Irwansyah and Vimal Kumar, Devika will hope to build on this result.