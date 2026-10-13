Denmark Open Super 750: Sindhu crashes out, Srikanth & Tanvi advance to Round 2

PV Sindhu in her match against Canada's Wen Yu Zhang in the women's singles round of 32 the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

PV Sindhu hung her head in despair as Yvonne Li’s lift landed inside the back line, giving the German shuttler her first win over the two-time Olympic medallist at the Denmark Open Super 750 on Tuesday.

Sindhu lost to lower-ranked Yvonne Li of Germany 21-13, 23-25, 19-21 in her women’s singles first-round match, which lasted one hour and five minutes at the SJF Bank Arena. In the deciding game, Sindhu had a five-point lead twice, but she failed to close out the match on both occasions and eventually succumbed to defeat.

Coming on the back of a quarterfinal finish at the Arctic Open earlier this month, Sindhu was slated to play An Se-young. But following a re-draw, Li became her opponent. The first game was a signature Sindhu game, where she mixed her drops with down-the-line smashes and forced Li into errors at the net.