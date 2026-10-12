Denmark Open Super 750: Sindhu faces An Se-young, Lakshya against Chou Tien-Chen

Sindhu will start her campaign against World no 1 An Se-young while Lakshya will be up against third seed and World championships medallist Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei. (File)

Indian shuttlers have been handed a very tricky draw for the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament starting tomorrow. The likes of PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Ayush Shetty will face the top seeds in their respective opening games.

In the women’s singles, Sindhu will start her campaign against World no 1 An Se-young after finishing in the quarterfinal of the Arctic Open last week. In the last ten clashes, Sindhu has lost all of them and it will be difficult for the two-time Olympic medallist to take on the Korean, who is in red-hot form after winning the World Championships and Asian Games title.