Denmark Open Badminton semifinals Live Score Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Live Streaming: Srikanth loses first game 21-16 to Momota

Denmark Open Badminton Live Score: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth in action.

Denmark Open Badminton Live Score Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Live Streaming: It has been a tough, long road for both Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal to make it to the semifinal of the Denmark Open. While Nehwal got past the Japanese’s opponents Akane Yamaguchi and Nozomi Okuhara to book a ticket to the semis, Srikanth had to defeat Lin Dan and fellow Indian shuttler Sameer Verma to make it here. Srikanth will face Kento Momota in the semifinal, while Nehwal will be up against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. Catch Live score and updates of Denmark Open semifinal Live.