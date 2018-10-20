Denmark Open Badminton semifinals Live Score Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Live Streaming: Srikanth loses first game 21-16 to Momota

Denmark Open Badminton Live Score Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Live Streaming: It has been a tough, long road for both Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal to make it to the semifinal of the Denmark Open. While Nehwal got past the Japanese’s opponents Akane Yamaguchi and Nozomi Okuhara to book a ticket to the semis, Srikanth had to defeat Lin Dan and fellow Indian shuttler Sameer Verma to make it here. Srikanth will face Kento Momota in the semifinal, while Nehwal will be up against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. Catch Live score and updates of Denmark Open semifinal Live.
Denmark Open Badminton Live Score Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Live Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth, who slayed Lin Dan to reach the quarterfinal, defeated Sameer Verma 22-20, 19-21, 23-21 in a thriller contest to book a ticket to the semifinal. In the semis, the Indian shuttler will face off against his arch-rival, Japan's Kento Momota, as he will look to book a place in the final.
Momota takes five straight points to earn a three point lead against Srikanth. Yet another long rally sees Srikanth lose another point. Momota leading 8-5 in the second game.
A sharp shot by Momota sees him level the second game 4-4 as the shuttle falls on Srikanth's face. That is two back-to-back spectacular finishes by Momota.
Good start for the Indian as he takes the first two points of the second game. He needs to win this game in order to drag the match to the deciding game.
Kidambi Srikanth loses the first game of the semifinal 21-16. Important to note here that Srikanth is displaying brilliant form and game here but Momota is far too good to be beaten.
Srikanth sends it beyond the line to lose another point. Momota making the most of unforced errors by the Indian, stretching the lead by four points.
Momota is controlling the match after the mid-game interval. He has taken a good lead. Srikanth needs to catch up before the game slips out of his hand.
What a rally! A long rally saw Srikanth stretching full to the left to take the shot. Momota then sends him towards the right. Srikanth attempts to take it but misses it from a close range. With that, Momota goes into the mid-game break with a point's lead.
Srikanth with brilliant shots! Momota can't keep up, doesn't see them coming and seems under pressure right now. Srikanth leading with a point, hoping to go into mid-game interval with the lead.
Srikanth does well to earn two successive points and take 2-1 lead but Momota responds by taking the next three points and snatching back the lead.
A loud cheer greets the two semifinalists as they take court. Kidambi Srikanth's semifinal clash against second-seeded Momota underway. Momota takes the first point.
Srikanth does not have a good head-to-head record against second-seeded Momota. The Japanese shuttler leads 8-3 against Srikanth. This is a difficult semifinal for the seventh-seeded Indian.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Denmark Open semifinals on Saturday. Kidambi Srikanth will be in action first against Kento Momota while Saina Nehwal will be up against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.