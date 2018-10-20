Denmark Open final, Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying Live Streaming: When and where to watch, TV channel, time in IST

Saina Nehwal faces Tai Tzu Ying in the Denmark Open final. (File)

Saina Nehwal gave a powerful performance in the Denmark Open semifinal on Saturday to defeat Gregoria Tunjung of Indonesia 21-11 21-12 in a one-sided match. She finished the match in 30 minutes to set up final against world number one and nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei on Sunday. Tai Tzu has an overwhelming 12-5 career head-to-head record against Saina. Saina last defeated Tai Tzu in 2013 and since then the Chinese Taipei shuttler has been victorious in the last 10 matches between the two. This year, world number 10 Saina has lost all her four matches against Tai Tzu, the last being the semifinal clash in the Asian Games in Jakarta in August. Here is all you need to know to follow the final on Sunday:

When is the Denmark Open women’s singles final between Saina Nehwal and Tai Tzu Ying?

Denmark Open women’s singles final between Saina Nehwal and Tai Tzu Ying is on Sunday, October 21, 2018.

Where is the Denmark Open women’s singles final between Saina Nehwal and Tai Tzu Ying?

The Denmark Open women’s singles final between Saina Nehwal and Tai Tzu Ying will be played in Odense, Denmark.

What time does Denmark Open women’s singles final between Saina Nehwal and Tai Tzu Ying begin?

The Denmark Open women’s singles final between Saina Nehwal and Tai Tzu Ying will take place at 3.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Denmark Open women’s singles final between Saina Nehwal and Tai Tzu Ying?

Denmark Open women’s singles final between Saina Nehwal and Tai Tzu Ying will be broadcast on Star Sports 1/HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Denmark Open women’s singles final between Saina Nehwal and Tai Tzu Ying?

Denmark Open women’s singles final between Saina Nehwal and Tai Tzu Ying will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

