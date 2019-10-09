Denmark Open 2019: All you need to know

Denmark Open Badminton 2019 Schedule, Players List, Date, Timings, Live Streaming: After a rather disappointing Korea Open, Indian shuttlers start their campaign in Odense for the Danisa Denmark Open 2019. PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will lead the group of Indian badminton players in Odense from October 15 to 20.

Sindhu will hope for a breakthrough in the competition as she takes on Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the opener. World champion Sindhu crashed out of the opening round of Korea Open Super 500 after losing to Beiwen Zhang in three games. A week before that, the Hyderabadi crashed out of the China Open in the pre-quarterfinals.

Saina Nehwal’s participation in the Denmark Open is, however, doubtful as she is facing visa issues. The Olympic bronze medallist Saina, who finished runner-up in the tournament last year, has sought help of External Affairs Ministry to sort out the matter.

Meanwhile, Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma will be seen in men’s singles action, starting from Tuesday.

Thailand Open winners Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Attri Manu-Reddy B. Sumeeth, Ashwini Ponappa-Sikki Reddy will feature in doubles action at the Denmark Open.

When does the Denmark Open 2019 start?

The Denmark Open starts from October 15 and will continue till October 20.

Where is Denmark Open 2019 being held?

The Denmark Open is being held in Odense.

How many Indians are taking part in the Denmark Open 2019?

A total of 14 Indian players are in the fray at the Denmark Open.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Denmark Open 2019?

The Denmark Open will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of Denmark Open 2019?

The live streaming of Denmark Open 2019 will be available on Jio TV app.