At World Championships in Delhi why badminton needs Gen Z, Gen Alpha watchers

It was Lin Dan’s swagger at its best. He walked into a press conference once wearing a Shaquille O’Neal training-tee, and didn’t know whose embossed face was grinning from his shirt.

It was at Hyderabad in 2009 when he won his third World title, when India last hosted the World Championships. Dan would look utterly befuddled at the Shaq name, then look at his shirt, and then politely nod a nein and indicate he knew not who the man was. It might well have been Mickey Mouse or Fido Dido.

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Super Dan had every reason to not know (or feign ignorance) about an American NBA star – the Chinese southpaw absolutely ruled his sport and lived in an insular, high-pressure cocoon where he was only halfway done with glory. It was perfectly possible that as an absolute superstar in China and in middle of two Olympic titles in 2008 and 2012 in a East Asian sport like badminton, he wasn’t tuned into the life of a fading basketball legend. Shaq had in 2006, signed up with Chinese sports major, Li Ning, and found his happy mug on the shuttle legend’s shirt. For Lin Dan, Shaq was a shirt change.

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What Hyderabad missed that Sunday evening where Chinese won 10 of the available 20 medals, including all four in women’s doubles, and 3 of 4 in women’s singles — Delhi can do now as it hosts the 2026 edition next month. Take badminton from its predominantly East Asian cauldron, add the Indian tangy spice, and present it on an American diner menu scale – fries on the side. Combine the best of the playing sport with the best of the showcasing of it.

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Packaging at this World Championships will matter – even as the US is forced to pay heed to badminton, an Olympic sport. Even as China look to regain supremacy of 2009, while India field contenders running into multiple numbers, not just one Saina Nehwal, who back in 2009 was recovering from chicken pox and was stopped in quarters.

India of course is pulling all stops, to shore up its own hosting credentials. These took a beating at the India Open earlier in the year, when bird droppings and a monkey blighted India’s annual Super Series Tour event. The optics – no matter how humorously waved away – haunt the upcoming show.

The capital’s administration machinery – Sports Ministry and SAI have taken over the World Championship venue to ensure there’s no repeat, though executing it seamlessly will be the challenge.

Meanwhile, India has brought colour and splash, dance and music to the leadup. Meant to be wholly digitally driven, the visual identity (social media promo) was out and carried a few pointers. “There is a conscious effort to make badminton popular for Gen Z and Gen Alpha (those born between 2010 and 2024). In India, badminton following was mostly in the 35+ age group. So, even if it might be the second most popular watched sport in India after cricket, the perception, impressions were not there. We had to connect with younger fans,” a BAI spokesperson said.

In other words, they were aiming for Gen Jurassic: The 2.0 generation of badminton watchers. So, Insta consumption is considered a metric.

While the BWF came up with an elegant logo — India Gate with a shuttle unfurling on the top, and the silhouette akin to a flame.

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The 2D visual though adopted the Gen Z pink branding, with Delhi icons like Red Fort, parliament Qutub Minar incorporated. The centerpiece was a Kathakali face that represent India’s expressive eyes, watching the shuttle in a rally. Tabla and music accompaniments were created in-house, while the World Championship anthem will be released soon.

Speculated to be a rap song, with a promo video starring all the big names – PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya Sen, Ayush and Treesa-Gayatri was shot over this weekend in Delhi.

All indications are that the mascot could either be the very Indian elephant or more likely a peacock with shuttle feathers. India fan merchandise is under production, though different fandoms are planning player-name jerseys inspired by football.

Badminton barely focuses on fans who tend to sit in darkened stands, but the surrounding food courts and concourses are expected to be fan zones in Delhi.

However, all focus remains on how Indians perform. The likes of Satwik-Chirag, Sindhu, Ayush and Lakshya Sen will need to embrace the home pressure and ensure fans are pulled right until the Finals Sunday. Lin Dan had been indifferent to the broader contours of fame back in 2009. The current stars have all the follower counts and collabs. They need the gold now, before they can strut like a regal Indian peacock.