Why heat and wind are closely monitored by Badminton World Championships organisers

The Delhi Badminton World Championships have a tightrope walk over the next nine days, as India try to deliver a global event after a spray of criticism at January's India Open. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Birds in badminton always meant duck or goose feathers. The avian variety, pigeons, have wanted in on the Badminton World Championships too, and remain a challenge even as organisers try to keep them away from the Indira Gandhi stadium.

The Delhi Badminton World Championships have a tightrope walk ahead of them over the next nine days, as India tries to deliver a global event after a spray of criticism at January’s India Open.

Pigeon droppings on court mid-match had triggered a scandal at that Super 750 event. India swung into action ahead of the World’s, bringing out a capsicum-reinforced gel and applying it to the stadium roof to keep the hazardous birds at bay.