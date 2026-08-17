Delhi Badminton World Championships gets its first mad-shot reel moment

Lakshya Sen’s first match is still 24 hours away, but the behind-the-back wristy flick has made its first appearance at Delhi’s Badminton World Championships. A goodly crowd watched Canadian women’s doubles shuttler Johnna Rymes pull off an eye-popping behind the back wrist snapping flick that landed on the opponent’s court much to the glee of her partner Eyota Kwan.

The Canadians who met at a Edmonton club, following their respective older brothers into the sport, ended up getting wiped 21-15, 10-21, 21-6 in the Round 1 match against Vietnamese Thi Dieu Ly Tham and Pham Thi Khahn. But Rymes found a reason to garner applause in the 4th match on Court 4, when she bobbed and torqued and sent an agile return that had enough snap in it to surprisingly land on the opposite court for a winner.