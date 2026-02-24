Datuk Misbun Sidek: The coach who made Lee Chong Wei is now chasing his fourth World No. 1 — in India

Misbun Sidek, 66, has arrived at a Virudhunagar academy before dawn every day with one goal: turn Rithvik Sanjeevi into a champion the continent hasn't seen coming.

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readFeb 24, 2026 06:12 PM IST
Datuk Misbun Sidek BadmintonMisbun reckons new-age badminton — even in the 15-point format — puts a lot of store on speed, power, and minimising mistakes, all turbocharged, while learning to monopolise the shuttle.
Make us preferred source on Google

A good 20 years after Malaysian badminton icon Datuk Misbun Sidek produced his third World No. 1 in Lee Chong Wei in 2006, the renowned coach is stationed at Thiruthangal’s Hatsun Badminton Academy. The spry coach, a grandfather now, still lands on the court at 5 a.m. daily, and in his first week at the academy’s courts in Virudhunagar district, was the last man standing after introducing the trainees to a basic fitness module — leaving them breathless and panting, but acutely aware of the tough regimen he brings.

“Indians have excellent skills and in the early rounds of top tournaments it’s fine. But can they maintain fitness levels on the seventh day of the tournament when it’ll be the finals? I’m going to push them hard to ensure they can handle the intensity,” he declares.

The sport has changed since Misbun trained brothers Rashid Sidek (1997) and Roslin Hashim (2001) to their respective World No. 1 climbs. At Hatsun, he trains India’s reigning national champion Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar, hoping to level up his fitness for when he lands at the top tier of the international circuit. Misbun’s training focuses on high-intensity drills with fewer gaps — the same method that put together Lee Chong Wei’s explosive game.

“I am excited to produce my fourth World No. 1 — in India,” he says.

Hatsun chief R. Chandramogan, who had earlier invited Rudi Hartono for a short stint at his picturesque academy, had been keen to bring in Misbun Sidek for some time. It lit a flame within Misbun to renew his ambition, though it took some persuading. “Coach Rajnikant was very determined, and I had never coached outside Malaysia. But I really liked the academy and their vision after I visited just to try it out. The infrastructure is impressive — courts, swimming pool, gym, all on one campus. I hadn’t envisioned such an academy in India, and I knew I could start again to find my next No. 1,” says the 66-year-old.

Datuk Misbun Sidek Misbun recalls playing alongside Prakash Padukone, Sanjay Sharma, Partho Ganguly, the late Syed Modi, and Vimal Kumar.

His mop of recognisable curls is trimmed, but the eyes are alight with excitement. “The badminton style, education, coaching stays the same as Malaysia. But these are two different badminton cultures,” he explains. It started with him needing to communicate constantly in English, but another facet surprised him: Indians of stronger build.

“Those days too, Indians had very good technique. But this time I saw they have strong physiques. We need to work on speed and power. Indians are very humble and listen to coaches. I have started them on modules that will add to their skill,” he says.

Story continues below this ad

Misbun reckons new-age badminton — even in the 15-point format — puts a lot of store on speed, power, and minimising mistakes, all turbocharged, while learning to monopolise the shuttle. “Whoever can hold fitness will win. And I have to make them understand and accept this, because Indians can lag behind in this. I know the regimen is tough but only if their fitness and tactical levels go up can they get mentally stronger,” he stresses.

He considers Rithvik a good aggressive player — hardworking and explosive. “I will give my heart to training them and raising their confidence. But to maintain consistency, workouts need to be intense. To make young players trust this is not easy. To cover the whole court and keep up with the Chinese and Indonesians, he needs to be determined and accept the difficult path,” says Misbun, a double bronze World Championships medallist.

The Sidek brothers were hugely entertaining for their flair, their personalities, and the way they innovated their serves. “It’s the starting point — and the most important thing is to learn to manipulate the game,” he says, smiling as he adds he will part with his bag of tricks as his Indian wards raise their fitness.

Misbun recalls playing alongside Prakash Padukone, Sanjay Sharma, Partho Ganguly, the late Syed Modi, and Vimal Kumar. “That was a totally different time, the rally scoring era. But we always expected top skill from Indians. Now we see powerful smashes — Satwik-Chirag are wonderful. Gopichand, Prannoy, Lakshya, all play the big power game. But to get more explosive, the new generation of Indians will need inputs from outside, which I intend to provide at Hatsun,” he says.

Story continues below this ad

It’s a tough time to be away from home, in the month of Ramadan. “I’m not fussy about weather or food. Besides, I love tosai — and I can ask for anything and I’ll get it here, homely food with chapati and rice,” he says. The chefs at the cafeteria even surprised him with nasi goreng, complete with tempered tamarind. Misbun Sidek’s badminton appetite, though, will only be satiated when he finds his fourth World No. 1 material — right around the firecracker capital of India, Sivakasi.

Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Kerala to be renamed Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Govt to roll out HPV vaccination drive to prevent cervical cancer
Every year, 1.15 crore girls who turn 14 years of age will be eligible for the HPV vaccine.
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
'Tune tamaasha kiya': Anupam Mittal yells at Shark Tank India pitcher for dramatic pitch
Anupam Mittal yelled at a pitcher on Shark Tank India 5 for coming withour preparation
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Inside the 'Thumki estate': how a four-legged resident is ruling Kolkata’s Taj Bengal hotel
Taj Bengal Hotel Thumki
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
With Trump's IEEPA tariffs ruled illegal, who can claim refunds, and how do they go about it?
tariff refund
'I never used to believe in oiling, lekin...': Chitrangada Singh reveals secret blend behind her glossy locks
Chitrangada Singh
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments