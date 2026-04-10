When coach Vimal Kumar caught an Ayush-Jojo match in badminton-crazy Indonesia: ‘Christie is like Kohli there; the taxi driver spoke of….’

It wasn’t just that Indonesian coach Irwansyah was in the Indian corner when Ayush Shetty defeated his ace former protege Jonatan Christie. Vimal Kumar, the lead coach at Ayush’s badminton academy also found himself in badminton-mad Indonesia, on the morning of their face-off.

The win sets up a semis face-off with World No 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Unlike India where the second biggest broadcaster refused to renew TV rights for the Badminton Asia Championships which meant Indian’s were left scrambling for stray streams to catch the match – only from one angle! – the Ayush-Jojo match was the highlight of the Indonesian sporting day. India’s lead broadcaster was left showing the European championships.