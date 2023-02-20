Chirag Shetty and SpiceJet in a war of words over shuttler’s misplaced luggage

India badminton star Chirag Shetty who recently played a pivotal part in helping India win a bronze medal in the Asian Mixed Team Badminton event, got into a tiff with SpiceJet airlines.

Chirag had initially tweeted that airlines had made him pay thrice due to his ‘excess baggage’ and then later tweeted again saying that the airlines had misplaced his luggage.

“Never flying Dubai-BOM with @flyspicejet ever.Paid “thrice” for excess baggage.First while booking,then at the check in counter for “extra baggage” and finally at the boarding gate for hand baggage.Thank you for making a big hole in our pockets .Excess baggage=ticket price,” Shetty had initially posted on Twitter.

Replying to this, the airline company replied, “Hi Chirag, as per our records, you were carrying the extra bag and excess baggage so you were charged as per our policy. This is as per our terms of carriage. Kindly refer to http://bit.ly/2RY730M point no. 10.1.1( International) for detailed information.” With the tweet, they also attached a terms and condition document regarding baggage rules.

The badminton star would then quote tweet SpiceJet’s post and revealed that the airline had not sent his luggage, saying, “But I hope sending the baggage on time should also be a policy of yours. All of my 3 bags didn’t make it to the aircraft. Awful services. Have to go play a tournament tomorrow in Pune with no luggage. Thank you.”

Shetty along with Dhruv Kapila recently overcame China’s Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong 21-19 21-19 in the doubles match semis of the Asian Mixed Team Badminton event but could not prevent India’s narrow 2-3 loss to China.