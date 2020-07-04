China’s two-time Olympic badminton champion Lin Dan announces retirement

China’s Lin Dan in action during his second-round men’s singles match against India’s HS Prannoy REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files China’s Lin Dan in action during his second-round men’s singles match against India’s HS Prannoy REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

China’s two-time Olympic badminton champion Lin Dan, one of the sport’s greatest singles players, announced his retirement on Saturday.

The 37-year-old, who won the Olympics singles titles in Beijing in 2008 and the 2012 London Games, has won all the sport’s major titles, including five world championships’ gold medals.

“I’ve dedicated everything to the sport I love. My family, coaches, team mates and fans have accompanied me through many happy times and difficult moments,” Chinese media quoted Lin Dan as saying in the retirement announcement.

“Now I’m 37 years old, and my physical fitness and pain no longer allow me to fight side by side with my team mates,” Lin added.

Lin, who won gold medals at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Games, will not compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed to next summer because of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The Chinese legend, who had something of a “bad boy” reputation during his younger days ends with 666 singles wins and a glut of medals.

With Reuters inputs

