China Open Badminton 2019 Live Streaming, PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong: When and where to watch?

PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Open Badminton 2019 2nd Round Live Streaming: PV Sindhu has advanced to the second round of China Open in Changzhou on Wednesday and now she is all set to face Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand on Thursday. World champion Sindhu eased past former Olympic champion Li Xuerui of China 21-18, 21-12 in just 35 minutes. Pornpawee has defeated Canada’s Michelle Li 23-21,11-21, 21-19 and Sindhu enjoys a 3-0 record against this world number 15 shuttler.

Advertising

In the singles events, Parupalli Kashyap and B Sai Praneeth will also be in action today. Ponnappa and Siki Reddy will take on the second-seeded Japanese duo of Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi in the second round of the women’s doubles competition.

When will the match between PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong at China Open 2019 be played?

The match between PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong at China Open 2019 will be played on Thursday, September 19. Expected time: 1.10 PM IST

Where is the match between PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong at China Open 2019 being played?

The match between PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong at China Open 2019 is taking place at the Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium in Changzhou, China.

Advertising

Which channels will broadcast the match between PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong at China Open 2019?

The match between PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong at China Open 2019 will broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

How can I live stream the match between PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong at China Open 2019?

The live streaming of the match between PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong at China Open 2019 will be available on Jio TV app and Hotstar.