China Open 2019: All you need to know

China Open Badminton 2019 Schedule, Players List, Date, Timings, Live Streaming: After becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Championships in Basel last month, PV Sindhu would look to reassert her supremacy when she starts her campaign at the China Open. The 24-year-old from Hyderabad will kick off her campaign against China’s Li Xuerui, a former Olympic gold medallist and World No. 1, on Tuesday.

While Sindhu is currently enjoying supreme form, her opponent Li is currently ranked 20, but still has a 3-3 record against the Indian. The World no 5 had defeated Li at the Indonesia Masters earlier this year.

Saina Nehwal would also aim to clinch her second gold of the year after recovering from injuries that have let her down this season. She seemed good at the recently-concluded World Championships before a few controversial umpiring decisions ended her run when she lost to Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the second round. The London Olympics bronze medalist will lock horns with Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the opening round and is expected to clash with former world no.1 and her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals.

Among the men, all eyes will be on B Sai Praneeth, who ended India’s 36-year wait to become the first Indian male shuttler to claim a medal at the World Championships. The talented shuttler will open against Thailand’s Suppanyu Avihingsanon and is likely to face China’s third seed Shi Yu Qi in the second round. Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap too will be in the fray, taking on France’s Brice Leverdez in the first round.

In doubles, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa stunned Indonesia’s world no 7 combination of Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti in the opening round of the China Open. World No 26 Satwik and Ashwini showed their grit as they recovered from a mid-game slump to outwit the sixth-seeded Indonesian pair 22-20 17-21 21-17 in a 50-minute match to advance to the second round of the tournament.

When does the China Open 2019 start?

The China Open will start from September 17 and will continue till September 22.

Where is the China Open 2019 being held?

The China Open is being held at the Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium in Changzhou, China.

How many Indians are taking part in the China Open 2019?

A total of 11 Indian players are in the fray at the China Open.

Men’s Singles: B Sai Praneeth, Parupalli Kashyap and Sameer Verma

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal

Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy (Men’s)

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy (Women’s)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, N Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra (Mixed)

What is the prize money of China Open 2019?

The winner of the China Open will get USD 10,00,000.

Which TV channels will broadcast the China Open 2019?

The China Open will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of China Open 2019?

The live streaming of China Open 2019 will be available on Jio TV app.