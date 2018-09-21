Follow Us:
Friday, September 21, 2018
  • China Open 2018 Badminton Live Score Streaming: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth in action
Live now

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 21, 2018 12:12:37 pm
China Open Badminton 2018: PV Sindhu entered the quarterfinals of the respective events at the USD 1 million China Open. (PTI Photo)

China Open 2018 Badminton Live Score Streaming, PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei Badminton LIVE:  P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth earned hard-fought victories against their respective opponents to enter the quarterfinals of the USD 1 million China Open on Thursday. Third seed Sindhu registered a 21-23 21-13 21-18 win in her second round women’s singles match against Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan. While Srikanth trumped Suppanyu Avihingsanon in a close contest. In today’s quarter-final tie PV Sindhu takes on Chen Yufei while  Kidambi Srikanth battles Kento Momota. Catch live score and updates of China Open Badminton 2018.

Live Blog

China Open 2018: PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Kidambi Srikanth vs Kento Momota

12:04 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
China Open Badminton Live

We are gradually building up to the match between P V Sindhu takes on Chen Yufei. The ongoing match is between Carolina Marin and GAO Fangjie. Marin is currently leading 21-10, 11-6

11:40 (IST) 21 Sep 2018
China Open Badminton Live

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the China Open on Friday. The last two Indians remaining in the fray are in action today. P V Sindhu takes on Chen Yufei while Kidambi Srikanth battles Kento Momota. Stay tuned for all the live action.

Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Badminton Men's Team Live Score China Open Badminton 2018: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth are in action.

Kidambi Srikanth’s men’s singles match against Suppanyu Avihingsanon too went down to the wire. The seventh seeded Indian won the first game comfortably but the Thai player levelled the match. The decider could have gone either way but Srikanth held his nerve to advance in the competition with a 21-12 15-21 24-22 win.

