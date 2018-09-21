China Open 2018 Badminton Live Score Streaming: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth in action

China Open Badminton 2018: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth are in action.

Kidambi Srikanth’s men’s singles match against Suppanyu Avihingsanon too went down to the wire. The seventh seeded Indian won the first game comfortably but the Thai player levelled the match. The decider could have gone either way but Srikanth held his nerve to advance in the competition with a 21-12 15-21 24-22 win.