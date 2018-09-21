China Open 2018 Badminton Live Score Streaming: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth in action

China Open 2018 Badminton Live Score Streaming, PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei Badminton LIVE: P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth earned hard-fought victories against their respective opponents to enter the quarterfinals of the USD 1 million China Open on Thursday. Third seed Sindhu registered a 21-23 21-13 21-18 win in her second round women’s singles match against Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan. While Srikanth trumped Suppanyu Avihingsanon in a close contest. In today’s quarter-final tie PV Sindhu takes on Chen Yufei while Kidambi Srikanth battles Kento Momota. Catch live score and updates of China Open Badminton 2018.
Live Blog
China Open 2018: PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Kidambi Srikanth vs Kento Momota
Kidambi Srikanth’s men’s singles match against Suppanyu Avihingsanon too went down to the wire. The seventh seeded Indian won the first game comfortably but the Thai player levelled the match. The decider could have gone either way but Srikanth held his nerve to advance in the competition with a 21-12 15-21 24-22 win.
We are gradually building up to the match between P V Sindhu takes on Chen Yufei. The ongoing match is between Carolina Marin and GAO Fangjie. Marin is currently leading 21-10, 11-6