China’s No 1 singles player Shi Yuqi suffering from gastroenteritis: Chinese media at the Thomas Cup

Preliminary information, as per the report, indicated that Shi Yuqi suffered a "sudden attack of acute gastroenteritis last night." (AP Photo)

Chinese media reported that World No 1 Shi Yuqi had been struck by a case of acute gastroenteritis on Sunday night leading to his withdrawal from the Canada tie game against Victor Lai on Monday.

The Twitter account Zee @zhiyiilyy posted that CCTV reporter Zhang Hongda, Yuqi slated to play first singles on Monday morning was in no position to take to the court against Canada. “Around 8 am Shi Yuqi arrived at the venue with the Chinese team. However unusually he didn’t warm up. According to the referee, Shi Yuqi came to him clutching his stomach saying he had to withdraw due to illness,” the post stated.