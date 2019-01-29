Carolina Marin undergoes knee surgery; vows to return stronger

Spain’s Olympic champion Carolina Marin is set to undergo a surgery, two days after rupturing her knee ligament during the summit clash of Indonesia Masters against Saina Nehwal. The world number four was forced to withdraw from the contest on Sunday and is expected to remain sidelined for at least six months.

Ahead of the surgery in Madrid, the Rio Olympics gold medalist vowed to come back stronger. Marin in her tweet stated, “Play prepare for the hardest battle, but I have no doubt that I will come back stronger Time to be ready for the hardest battle, but I have no doubts that I’ll be back stronger.”

The Spanish shuttler was leading 9-2 against Saina Nehwal in the opening game of the Indonesia Masters final, when she injured her knee on landing after a routine overhead shot. After a brief delay, she tried to continue and also won a point. However, she failed to endure the pain and was forced to retire from the contest in tears with the score at 10-4.

Expressing sympathy after being declared as the winner, Saina during the on-court interview said, “Not good at all. She is very tough competitor for all the players. She started off very well. It was, I think, unfortunate to see her retiring hurt with the injury.”

Earlier this month, the current world number four while speaking with ESPN revealed that she is a bigger star in India. “I think I’m a bigger star in India than in Spain. Definitely, without a doubt. And I just love this country,” Marin said.