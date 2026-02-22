Premium

Carolina Marin steps back to heal, a brave move in a relentless career

As Marin finally winds down, missed by most with the All England the closest she came to having a home crowd, and the women's singles scene looking drab with one shuttler dominating, there is appreciation of one Huelva'ride.

Written by: Shivani Naik
6 min readMumbaiFeb 22, 2026 07:19 AM IST
This last month, Carolina Marin announced that she would prioritise her health and well-being over everything else, after yet another surgery on her knee. (Reuters Photo)This last month, Carolina Marin announced that she would prioritise her health and well-being over everything else, after yet another surgery on her knee. (Reuters Photo)
There were many Olympic champions before her – dominant champions too – and there will be many after Carolina Marin.

The 2016 Rio Olympics title will hardly be forgotten, especially by Indians who were happy to land their own greatest medal, but the joy tinted with a regret of missing gold. But nobody could’ve anticipated – not the least Marin – that she would turn the Olympic gold, the conventional culmination of a career, an apogee almost, into just the start point of a jaw-dropping story, where even a failure leading to a subsequent comeback, elevates her legend.

This last month, Marin announced that she would prioritise her health and well-being over everything else, after yet another surgery on her knee. She took to social media to say she hadn’t been feeling too upbeat, but it was not mere melancholy of a stuttering return to the sport. She had been in considerable pain, and it had begun affecting her quality of life.

This surgery wasn’t a realignment of the meniscus aimed at launching a comeback. Her health and everyday life was under threat and needed fixing. Marin had been away from the circuit for a long time, a period in which Korean An Se-young has owned the throne, and looks set for a long reign. But in her non-retirement, in her literal fight against the fading of the light, in that tiny door opening, was a gentle grace that at once showed how cruel and capricious sport could be, but also how humans become legends pushing the barriers of pain and whims of fate.

If an official retirement is on the horizon – it will be badminton’s most titanic battle finally easing into acceptance that would have weighed heaviest only on her heart. Nobody else in this sport has been dragged down by pain and tears, so many times, to return strongly, and then get pulled down again – only for trying hard. Many gave up after the first sound of the knee cracking, Marin’s wobbled and collapsed at not just the grandest arena of Istora, but again at the greatest stage of the Olympics – Paris 2024. Both times, she was on the cusp of regaining that high from the Rio Games, where shuttlers are walking inches above the ground, their dominance blazing and bright.

And then the knee caves in, and you literally crumple to the ground. The stretchering or wheeling off, is tears shed under bright lights, processing how, why, why me, all at the same time. At Paris, on the brink of entering the final, she lost a medal. The only other gut wrench that constricts the throat is Vinesh Phogat being denied her own final. Both champions who raised sport to art, crying fat tears on the canvas – and there was no podium picture to take home. Perhaps, people’s memory is the medal.

Marin, now 32, had already undergone ACL surgeries on both knees, bowed out from the Tour and was silently, cagily attempting to put together what could’ve been a farewell stint on court. Perhaps the trouble was that a personality like Carolina Marin could never ration her intensity, get pragmatic about changing her playing style, and change her ethos. With a game that relied so much on speed and aggression, there wasn’t a lower gear to operate on. Once on court, she had to retrieve every shuttle, and find impossible ways to fly to whack at a return, and none of this was going to be kind on the knees.

Till that last match at Paris against He Bingjiao, Marin did not compromise on her playing style. It cost her a medal that would’ve put her in one dressed-up statistical corner or history, or another. But the relentless shuttler, with a pugilist’s mindset, and stubborn as a bull, was always about all-or-nothing.

Marin wobbled and collapsed at not just the grandest arena of Istora, but again at the greatest stage of the Olympics - Paris 2024.. (Reuters Photo) Marin wobbled and collapsed at not just the grandest arena of Istora, but again at the greatest stage of the Olympics – Paris 2024.. (Reuters Photo)

It was slightly comforting that she would finally put her health above everything else, because there lurked in her the sky-diver’s gallant pluck, which could push her towards chasing excellence over and over again. To think that nobody from Spain had even dreamt of winning at badminton – and here was a lady who just wouldn’t stop trying. There was no system, no infrastructure, no legacy or history, nor any desperation to keep trying. This was an individual – and perhaps her coach and family – deeply driven, and at once the determination of the matador and the bull, combined.

Perhaps, she screamed and dinned all by herself when she played, because she sensed she was fighting it all, utterly alone – Asia’s waves and waves of talents, their sturdy backing of their champions, their natural flair and coached calculations. Nothing daunted her, and she dusted herself, kept her ACL appointments, rehabbed, trained all over again, gulped down tears, pasted a glorious smile, and fought like she would tear her opponent apart. Only the jealous continued to be annoyed by her yells. The numbers of those inspired by her mere trying – not contingent on a medal – would be a billion.

She is 4-6 against An Se-young, her only negative (-2) head to head besides against Ratchanok (6-7). The Korean has an equal win-loss record against only two players – Chen Yufei (14-14) and Saina Nehwal (1-1). But of the non-Koreans, Marin pushed her best, and perhaps collapsed trying. The fight will remain etched in memory, as will a What-if on the Paris final.

As Marin finally winds down, missed by most with the All England the closest she came to having a home crowd, and the women’s singles scene looking drab with one shuttler dominating, there is appreciation of one Huelva’ride. Her contemporaries were greats themselves, which makes her 3 World titles, and 10 Tour triumphs (she lost 12), besides Rio, memorable.

Many reels of victories inspire – her 2016 will too. But her unfinished matches and subsequent comebacks, though not captured on video montages, are one of the sport’s greatest stories. The woman was cinema.

Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

