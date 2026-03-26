Carolina Marin retires: The Spanish trailblazer who hated finishing second, was unapologetically aggressive and took on Asian dominance

Marin did not ration energy or hunger - it was all or nothing, and the high intensity cost her the Paris Olympics final, when the knee caved once again, as she was racing to a win against He Bingjiao in the semifinals. But that was the only way she knew to play.

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readMumbaiMar 26, 2026 11:32 PM IST
Carolina Marin retirementSpain's Carolina Marin celebrates after defeating Japan's Aya Ohori during their women's singles badminton quarterfinal match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, file)
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Carolina Marin bit into gold medals – one Olympics and three at World Championships – like they were chocolate coins. Akane Yamaguchi spent the whole 2018 World Championships prize ceremony, agape at the crunched medal. Marin went belligerent in court battles with the same unapologetic aura that radiated in her beaming podium snapshots after her wins. CM emceed her own coronations, making badminton aggression an acoustic of her own.

Pictures of Marin gently trotting on horseback had been staples on her social shares in recent years. But the great Gallop of Huelva in Spain, badminton’s unstoppable steed when in her pomp, finally called time on her career – and she was specific in mentioning ‘professional career’, so recreational players beware. A fortnight ago, she was successfully putting in a tough plyometrics session, giving the kettleball a good go, but the fourth surgery on her knees meant a wrap on a 14-year-long top-flight international career.

Marin abhorred second place – her only silver significant medal coming in the 2023 World Championships, after golds in 2014, ’15 and ’18. In flaming red gear mostly, hair pinned into a strident top bun, the high forehead gnashing for a crown through a tournament week, she would grin only when she won.

Even her absences on court were devoted single-mindedly to winning the next big title, so the comebacks never seemed gingery, safe or careful. There was no trace of setting some longevity goals, no excuses for early exits, no gentle lead-ups to the peak. When she was on court, she dove at every shuttle, pounced the net like a tigress rattling a cage, dragged shuttles to her own side to hurry serves and not give opponents a breather, and thwacked at the shuttle with a breathtaking arm speed and short swing – the speed never compromised on at the altar of pragmatism.

Marin did not ration energy or hunger – it was all or nothing, and the high intensity cost her the Paris Olympics final, when the knee caved once again, as she was racing to a win against He Bingjiao in the semifinals. But that was the only way she knew to play; winning, the only likely result. “Deep down, I did retire from court, in Paris in 2024, we just didn’t know it at the time,” she would say.

There was nothing, save the wild belief of coach Fernando Rivas, no harbinger out of Huelva, a serene town in Spain, to indicate Carolina would emerge out of the tennis-mad nation. Rivas had picked out a lanky Spanish teen shuttler because she didn’t stop being a fighter. Everything else could be taught – the left-handed smashes hand-hurled into opponents, the stomp and accuracy at the net, the unshiftable belief that the only winner possible was her. The hell-raising screaming – a cultural shock in genteel Asian badminton – was both an outlet of her brimming energy and a means to shatter the nervous equilibrium of opponents. He Bingjiao once started sobbing and frittered away five match points.

But you had to really not know badminton to think Marin couldn’t follow up loud sound with lightning strokes.

With her attack, she could’ve been excused for a half-arsed defense. But Marin’s shuttle control stayed watertight, the patience and discipline to reach a winning kill, an ode to her determination to win. Rivas would later say that they treated Saina Nehwal with much caution, because she mirrored that appetite to chomp and chew out her opponent’s resolve. Marin’s record suggests Chinese Chen Yufei, her Olympic successor, was the one other opponent who dug her heels in, just like the Spaniard.

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Marin announced her arrival, defeating 2012 Olympic champion Li Xuerui at the 2014 World’s. The top Chinese had defeated her earlier, but after 2014, Marin paid no heed to the powerhouse, their history, their hard work. She outdid all their numbers. At the Rio Games, what Marin unfurled was her ability to soak up a first-set loss, crank up the amplifying woofers, utter nasty scythables under her breath, and break PV Sindhu’s game with speed, a recurring theme through their face-offs.

Also Read | Carolina Marin announces retirement: ‘My path ends here’

Marin’s wasn’t a complete game. But the self-awareness of where she lacked, and the ability to blitz through tense moments to shatter serenity that Asian strokemakers liked, helped Marin dominate a decade on sheer pace. The knees were bound to suffer, but she wasn’t one to pull back from a proper scrap.

Much is said about how someone from Spain, with no badminton pedigree, did all this. But with a racquet in hand, and wheels beneath her feet, Marin simply did not think badminton was a preserve of Asian powerhouses when her country boasted of the finest sports science. Not only did she believe she belonged; she made a fair few others doubt, if they did. Her retirement address sadly didn’t end with ‘Unapologetically, yours.’

“Yah, I like to scream. It’s my voice, no?” she once asked, beaming a hundred watts.

Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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