Carolina Marin retires: From Rafael Nadal to Viktor Axelsen, tributes pour in for Spanish badminton legend – ‘Achieving feats that seemed impossible in Spain…’

As Carolina Marin announced on Thursday her decision to retire from professional badminton, tributes poured in for the three-time World Champion and Rio 2016 Olympics gold medallist, from her compatriot, Rafael Nadal, and a variety of badminton superstars.

Marin, who had to pull out of her semi-final at the Paris Games due to a knee injury, said she didn’t want to retire this way (due to injuries and not on the court) but she couldn’t put her body at risk any longer. The ​32-year-old Spaniard had planned to return to competition at the European Championships in her birthplace Huelva next ​month.

“I’d have ​liked for us ⁠to see each other one last time on court, but ‌I don’t want to put my body at risk for that,” Marin said in a video on Instagram. “Deep down, I did retire on court, in Paris ⁠in ⁠2024. We just didn’t know it at the time.” Marin ⁠won ‌the World Championships in ​2014, 2015 and 2018, ‌and beat India’s PV Sindhu in the 2016 final ‌to become the ​first ​non-Asian ​to win the Olympic gold medal in women’s singles.

Nadal – a fellow lefty legend from Spain – wrote on X: “Congratulations on a spectacular career! Well done on your dedication, your talent, your perseverance, and for achieving feats that seemed impossible in Spain just a few years ago. Enjoy this new chapter!”

Tai Tzu Ying, who played 24 matches against Marin for a 12-12 Head-to-Head record, wrote on Instagram: “Wish you all the best!!

Happy retirement!”

Two-time Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen, who followed Marin’s footsteps as a rare European gold medallist at the game’s biggest stage said: “Legend! Congrats on your fantastic career my friend and I wish you nothing but the best for your future endeavours. See you around.” His compatriot Anders Antonsen added: “Congratulations on a fantastic career Carolina! Happy retirement”

Indian stars HS Prannoy, Chirag Shetty and Parupalli Kashyap also sent in their wishes. Prannoy wrote, “Huge congratulations on an incredible career.” Chirag added, “Congratulations on an incredible career! Truly inspiring. Sit back and enjoy the next chapter of life.”

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Thai superstar Ratchanok Intanon, part of the golden generation of women’s singles, wrote: “I’ll miss your screams!!! And that’s only you can do it! Thanks for inspiring to young generations as someone who never gives up. Happy retirement and stay happy as always.”

Another European legend, Denmark’s Peter Gade, wrote: “A true legend – a true inspiration for so many players, coaches and fans around the world. Thank you, Carolina – all the best for the next chapter in your life.”

“Marin ​has enjoyed a unique career, ⁠marked by success, ambition and a determination to excel that has ‌inspired ⁠entire generations,” the Spanish Badminton Federation (FESBA) said in a ​statement.

(With Reuters inputs)