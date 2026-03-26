Carolina Marin announces retirement: ‘My path ends here’

Carolina Marin, easily the most successful singles women shuttler, coming from unheralded Spain, announced her retirement with a short, crisp, emotional Social media post.

“My path ends here. Thank you all, because you’ve also been part of it. In this new chapter, I will carry with me the values that have guided me so far, and I will try to give back to society everything it has given me over the years. It has been a wonderful journey ♥️” Marin announced on Thursday.

The 2016 Olympic champion, who also won three World titles, two at the expense of Indians, had been battling with recurrent knee problems. The last instance made yet another comeback difficult.