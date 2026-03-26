Carolina Marin announces retirement: ‘My path ends here’

Carolina Marin, easily the most successful singles women shuttler, coming from unheralded Spain, announced her retirement with a short, crisp, emotional Social media post.
“My path ends here. Thank you all, because you’ve also been part of it. In this new chapter, I will carry with me the values that have guided me so far, and I will try to give back to society everything it has given me over the years. It has been a wonderful journey ♥️” Marin announced on Thursday.
The 2016 Olympic champion, who also won three World titles, two at the expense of Indians, had been battling with recurrent knee problems. The last instance made yet another comeback difficult.
It must be remembered that she endured two knee surgeries before almost reaching finals of the Paris Olympics in 2024, when she led He Bingjiao in the semis. Twice her frenetic game where she chased down shuttles with great speed and vim, saw her collapse on the court, as she was never short on effort. Foot speed was am essential component of her game as she took onnthe might of Asia, coming from a country with scant history in the sport.
Back in February Marin had posted about a third surgery on her right knee and first on her left knee. “If matches are battles, these are my war wounds. Every scar holds a lesson, but it also reminds of a hard time,” she said.
“I have lived with pain for many years, now I seek happiness in something that may seem simple but to me means everything – living my day to day without pain in my knees,” she would add. Marin had been into plyometric sessions till March 8, but this comeback seemed to have been one too many. Her latest post three days ago on insta showed her enjoying horse riding innthe company of her partner, and enjoying sunsets and hearty meals.
Nobody has quite emerged from the southpaw’s Spain thereafter either. An animated personality, Marin’s skill was underrated owing to her in-your-face aggression. But apart from her own injury troubles, nobody quite found a way around her from amongst the golden generation.
The 7-time European champion was unparalleled in the continent and can stake claim to being the world’s most successful World Championship shuttler with no one winning more than two World titles except her.